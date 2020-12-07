With the new CX20x3 Embedded PCs, the broad range of IPC systems from Beckhoff now also features devices with AMD processors.

With the new CX20x3 Embedded PCs, the Beckhoff Industrial PC portfolio now includes devices with AMD Ryzen processors. This new and powerful hardware can be used with both TwinCAT 2 and TwinCAT 3 Automation software.

The new series is ideal for 32-bit and 64-bit systems, namely TwinCAT 2 and TwinCAT 3. Users can select from Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 2019 LTSC or the new TwinCAT/BSD operating system. Two embedded PC variants are currently available:

CX2033: a fanless device without rotating parts using an AMD Ryzen™ V1202B CPU (2.3 GHz clock frequency, two cores)

CX2043: a high-performance device with ball-bearing mounted and speed-controlled fan with an AMD Ryzen™ V1807B CPU (3.35 GHz clock frequency, four cores)

The AMD processors are based on the powerful Zen architecture and offer high computing power combined with a high clock frequency. In addition, the graphics are integrated separately from the CPU cache, enabling excellent real-time characteristics.

The basic configuration of the CX20x3 includes two independent Gbit Ethernet interfaces, four USB 3.1 Gen. 2 and one DVI-D interface. In addition to the CPU and chipset, the basic module also includes 8 Gbyte of RAM. The controller boots from the CFast flash card. The CPU has 128 kByte of internal NOVRAM as persistent data memory if a UPS is not used. A fieldbus and serial interface are available as options. All other components in the CX2000 family can be connected via the high-pole connections on both sides. The extended operating temperature range of -25…+60 °C also enables use of the system in applications with demanding climate conditions.