The new series is ideal for 32-bit and 64-bit systems, namely TwinCAT 2 and TwinCAT 3. Users can select from Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 2019 LTSC or the new TwinCAT/BSD operating system. Two embedded PC variants are currently available:
- CX2033: a fanless device without rotating parts using an AMD Ryzen™ V1202B CPU (2.3 GHz clock frequency, two cores)
- CX2043: a high-performance device with ball-bearing mounted and speed-controlled fan with an AMD Ryzen™ V1807B CPU (3.35 GHz clock frequency, four cores)
The AMD processors are based on the powerful Zen architecture and offer high computing power combined with a high clock frequency. In addition, the graphics are integrated separately from the CPU cache, enabling excellent real-time characteristics.
The basic configuration of the CX20x3 includes two independent Gbit Ethernet interfaces, four USB 3.1 Gen. 2 and one DVI-D interface. In addition to the CPU and chipset, the basic module also includes 8 Gbyte of RAM. The controller boots from the CFast flash card. The CPU has 128 kByte of internal NOVRAM as persistent data memory if a UPS is not used. A fieldbus and serial interface are available as options. All other components in the CX2000 family can be connected via the high-pole connections on both sides. The extended operating temperature range of -25…+60 °C also enables use of the system in applications with demanding climate conditions.