With the new C7015 ultra-compact Industrial PC, Beckhoff combines its extensive expertise with PC-based machine control and IP 65/67 components. The result is an Industrial PC (IPC) designed with IP 65/67 protection for direct installation on the machine or other equipment. The edge device is ideal for decentralised installation and provides powerful multi-core computing performance. When used as a full-fledged control computer, the device also reduces the required control cabinet space. This simplifies machine design as well as subsequent system expansions.

The C7015 ultra-compact IPC, which measures 85 x 167 x 43 mm, is an economical yet high-performance IP 65/67 device designed for installation within machine environments. The space-saving, fanless device is universally suited to high-performance automation, visualisation and communication purposes. Its applications range from classic machine control to the decentralised edge computing utilised in advanced Industry 4.0 concepts.

The C7015 is equipped with a powerful Intel Atom® multi-core CPU with up to four processor cores. Compared to conventional ARM-based edge devices, it is able to support far more demanding applications as well as decentralised data pre-processing and the acquisition of large data volumes. The device housing with IP 65/67 protection rating is another feature that makes the C7015 ideal for use in modern edge applications, even in harsh production environments.

The IP 65/67 IPC also serves as a highly functional machine controller. Installing it directly in the field can save valuable electrical cabinet space. This reduces machine footprints significantly, especially when combined with other Beckhoff components with a high protection rating, such as the AMP8000 distributed servo drive system and the EPP series of EtherCAT P I/O modules. These solutions can vastly simplify machine design while also minimising the effort of subsequent system expansions, such as the addition of an energy data acquisition system.

The integrated EtherCAT P connection of the C7015 creates a range of new options for efficient sensor/actuator connection via the IP 67-protected EPP modules. In this way, even complex diagnostic or condition monitoring tasks can be decentralised and supported with minimal installation effort, for example. For that purpose, a special mounting plate enables direct attachment of an EPP module to the C7015. If required, additional EPP modules can be flexibly connected via EtherCAT P for specific applications.