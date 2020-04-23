Backplane Systems Technology has released Winmate’s Stainless B Series Display with Push Buttons.

This Stainless B Series Display with Push Buttons is available in sizes ranging from 10.1” to 21.5”, designed to be a Factory Automation Control Terminal that improves production efficiency in applications that call for High Sanitary standard, especially in Food, Beverage, and Chemical industries.

The Display features SUS316 Stainless Steel Housing to withstand harsh chemicals without corroding over time. With full IP65 Water and Dust Proof compliance, the B Series survives overall splashing conditions.

Push buttons bring control and indication directly to the work area, eliminating wasted movement and increasing productivity. In addition, the physical buttons provide an intuitive and quick way when it comes to critical tasks like emergency shutdowns.

In terms of machine integration, push-button devices are easy to install and wire, and straightforward for understanding the function and use. Averagely the wiring time is saved by over 60%, and the installation cost is reduced by more than 30%.

Key Features: