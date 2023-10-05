Prime100 partners with Tetra Pak to launch new sustainably packaged pet food

Prime100, a 100 per cent Australian-made and owned pet nutrition brand, has partnered with leading food and beverage packaging and processing company Tetra Pak to launch a new, premium dog food product line that will not only have tails wagging but is also gentle on the planet.

Leveraging Tetra Pak’s expertise in sustainable packaging and Prime100’s commitment to providing quality pet nutrition, the two companies have joined forces to launch the new SPD (Single Protein Diet) product range that comes in seven flavours and packaged in Tetra Recart®, the packaging solution made from carton with the lowest CO2 footprint in the market.

The new SPD product range offers a rich single source of protein that’s well suited for all breed types and ages of dogs, including the ones that suffer from food-based allergy and sensitivity – a condition that affects one in three dogs.

Made from carefully selected functional ingredients aimed at increasing levels of key vitamins, mineral, essential amino and fatty acids, the new range is also slow cooked, which has been proven to be more digestible and palatable for dogs.

The partnership between Prime100 and Tetra Pak signifies an innovative approach to pet nutrition and packaging in Australia – a booming pet food market with one of the highest pet ownerships in the world, where Australians spend an estimated AUD$33 billion on pet services and products annually.

The product launch also marks Tetra Pak’s first entry into the pet food category in Australia. Cartons have up to six times less impact on the environment compared to cans when comparing the life cycle of the two packages – this includes the source of the material, transport, and end of life.

Tetra Recart delivers on the packaging requirements in food – maintaining food fresh and safe at room temperature, all without the need for any preservatives. It is also easier to open, store and dispose of.

Where available, consumers can recycle their Tetra Recart at kerbside collection points, where they can be transported to saveBOARD recycling facility and turned into sustainable building materials for homes and offices.