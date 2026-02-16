The Federal and State governments have pledged billions of dollars to cement South Australia as the home of Australia’s submarine construction, with a $3.9 billion investment announced as a down payment on the new Submarine Construction Yard in Osborne.

The funding marks a significant step in delivering Australia’s conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines under AUKUS, with nearly 10,000 jobs set to be created across the program in South Australia alone.

The Osborne yard will comprise three substantive areas – fabrication, outfitting, and a further area for consolidation, testing, launching and commission. Australian Naval Infrastructure (ANI) projections estimate around $30 billion will be invested over coming decades to build the construction yard at Osborne.

Enabling works are expected to cost approximately $2 billion, while the Skills and Training Academy (STA) is forecast to require more than $500 million. More than 500 South Australians are already working on the STA Campus and Production Demonstration Facilities within the yard. Works on the campus began in 2025, with the first students due to commence in 2028. The facility is designed to support up to 1,000 learners each year.

The total floor area of the new yard is expected to be 10 times larger than the existing Osborne South Development project. Construction is forecast to require 66 million man hours – 44 times more than Osborne South – and 126,000 tonnes of structural steel, equivalent to the weight of steel in 17 Eiffel Towers. The Fabrication Hall alone will stretch 420 metres, around 2.5 times the length of Adelaide Oval.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese said the investment would accelerate AUKUS opportunities and secure long-term economic benefits.

“Together with the Malinauskas Government in SA, we are accelerating AUKUS opportunities to secure Australia’s future defence capability and create lasting prosperity and jobs for the state.

“Investing in the Submarine Construction Yard at Osborne is critical to delivering Australia’s conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines.

Deputy prime minister Richard Marles said the “momentum is real” at Osborne, describing it as central to “one of the most significant defence undertakings in our history”.

Premier Peter Malinauskas said at least $30 billion would be invested at Osborne constructing the shipyard, with many billions more to follow in submarine production.

“This work, and the accompanying research and development, presents an opportunity to lift skills, wages and economic complexity, providing a better standard of living for all South Australians.”

ANI will negotiate final construction costs as design and commercial delivery arrangements are finalised. Meanwhile, supporting infrastructure continues, including the completion of Eurimbla Way, a new link road connecting Pelican Point Road with the shipyard, delivered by around 170 workers and operational from 9 February 26.