BOGE continues to advance compressed air technology with energy-efficient, German-engineered screw compressors designed to deliver reliable performance across industrial applications.

BOGE provides air and gas solutions that serve as the backbone of countless industries worldwide. From mining and automotive manufacturing to food processing and healthcare, BOGE’s commitment to efficiency, reliability and innovation is evident in every product – most notably in the oil lubricated Screw compressors of S-4 and C series.

Technological advancements for modern industry – 37-160kW

Compressed air is indispensable in industrial processes, functioning as a working medium, pneumatic drive, control mechanism, and even for material transport and cleaning. As industrial requirements grow more complex, BOGE has responded with solutions that optimise energy consumption, reduce operating costs, and enhance environmental performance.

The BOGE S-4 screw compressors represent a leap in compressor technology. With a robust design and a host of technical enhancements, these compressors deliver in sound insulation, ease of maintenance, longevity, sustainability, and energy consumption. The S-4’s directly driven, hermetically sealed “IntegrateDrive” airend ensures efficiency and minimal maintenance, resulting in a rapid return on investment and a long service life – even in harsh environments such as mining operations and foundries.

Expanded power range and flexibility

BOGE’s S-4 series now covers a power range from 37 kW to 160 kW, offering flexibility for a variety of industrial applications. The new models feature a reduced footprint and a compact, cost-efficient design, while retaining all the attributes of the S-4 platform. Motor options include IE4 fixed-speed motors and variable-speed permanent magnet motors, both of which contribute to reduced power consumption, increased free air delivery, and lower CO₂ emissions. User-friendliness is further enhanced by an angled control panel for improved legibility and operation.

Designed to excel in both sensitive and demanding environments, S-4 compressors are engineered to withstand dust, dirt, and challenging ambient conditions. Intelligent control systems and optional features such as external heat recovery further optimise system efficiency, ensuring consistently high performance and system optimisation.

BOGE C Series: compact, versatile, and reliable – 2.2 – 22 kW

The space saving CL direct drive screw compressors are designed for long-term performance. A refrigerant dryer mounted on a horizontal receiver is available as an option. At full load operation the compressor operates reliably and safely at optimum efficiency providing a long service life. Because of the sound-absorbing graphite casting, the C-series is quiet in operation and vibration free, no further silencing is required. The canopy versions of the C-series, and C-series with dryers, are silent with low sound pressure values.

Because of the modular design, BOGE screw compressors allow for individual configuration of a compressed air system. Each compact module is pre-assembled and ready for use for efficient and reliable operation in all types of applications.

A compressed air station can be tailored exactly to a company’s needs – individually configured, yet uniformly compact.

In conjunction with the frequency controlled option, this series provides a flexible system that can adapt to any changes in the customers compressed air or pressure demands. In the event of a change of the pressure value, the output quantity is synchronised automatically. A 13 bar machine is thus transformed into a 10 or 7.5 bar machine yielding a correspondingly higher output – without any remodelling or design-related modifications.

Even the standard base control has everything required to allow the new BOGE C-2 to be operated autonomously as a turnkey compressed air station – including automatic frost protection mode and integrated leakage monitor. There are also various control options available for coordinating a larger machine network.

The C-2 series boasts an output range from 11 kW to 22 kW, which means it can offer the solution for every requirement. Regardless of which options are chosen for an application – be it installed on a receiver or with an integrated refrigerant dryer – customers will always get a turnkey solution requiring no additional space. No stone is left unturned when it comes to energy efficiency and maintenance.

Headquartered in the German city of Bielefeld, BOGE is a family-run firm that combines the principle of dynamic growth with the customer-oriented values of a medium-sized company. It’s goal for the future is to continue employing sustainable, long-term strategies and acting as an accessible point of contact for its customers. BOGE stands for intelligent engineering, forward-thinking solutions and quality, custom-made in Germany.

Based in Pakenham, Victoria – BOGE Compressors Australia has been established in this market since 2006 and was incorporated as an independent subsidiary in 2010. BOGE Australia imports and distributes BOGE high-quality German machines, spare parts and all ancillary equipment through a network of trained sales and service partners throughout Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Fiji.