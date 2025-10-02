Australian new-car engineering and manufacturing firm Premcar has won the top accolade at this year’s SAE-A Mobility Technology Excellence Awards.

The Society of Automotive Engineers – Australasia (SAE-A) presented the Melbourne-based automaker with the coveted ‘Leader in Innovation – Overall’ Corporate Award for its WARRIOR by Premcar new-vehicle enhancement program with global carmaker, Nissan.

“This award celebrates Premcar’s dedicated team, it celebrates Nissan’s hugely successful WARRIOR by Premcar enhancement program, and it celebrates the best of Australian automotive engineering,” said Bernie Quinn, CEO of Premcar, who accepted the prestigious award at the SAE-A’s recent gala event in Melbourne.

“Nissan’s WARRIOR by Premcar model range is all about applying Australia’s best new-car engineering and development experience to elevate world-class cars to conquer tough local conditions for Australian customers.”

Nissan’s WARRIOR by Premcar range comprises two off-road models engineered and developed by Premcar specifically for Australian conditions.

Both models, the NissancNavara PRO-4X WARRIOR and Nissan Patrol WARRIOR, are also secondary manufactured by Premcar in Melbourne, Australia. They are sold by Nissan’s network of authorised dealerships across the country.

Nissan South Africa launched the Premcar-enhanced Navara PRO-4X WARRIOR to critical acclaim earlier this year, becoming the first market outside Australia to sell this popular Navara model variant.

“Australia is still home to world-class new-vehicle engineering and design capabilities,” Quinn said. “Like the SAE-A, Premcar is working to advance local automotive engineering and manufacturing, especially for the benefit of generations to come.”

Visit premcarwarrior.com.au to discover more about Nissan’s WARRIOR by Premcar new-vehicle range in Australia.