Predictive Maintenance: the next evolution of energy chains

The high-stakes nature of production environments has given birth to industry 4.0, where businesses want to be proactive about the maintenance of machines and systems.

A study by FM Global – one of the world’s largest industrial property insurers – showed that 28 per cent of losses of more than $3 million were because of system failure. A further 62 per cent of the damage caused by system failure was down to a lack of maintenance.

If an energy supply system fails or a cable breaks, the whole machine will stop. Recently, the new generation of energy chains has introduced predictable maintenance, leveraging industry 4.0 to provide an extra level of assurance to customers.

“Australia is a slow adopter of this sort of technology. In Europe, all the big machine builders are using it because it’s a simple feature from the machine,” he explained.

“You can pull data from it yourself or send the data to igus who can say when you need to do some maintenance.”

igus has developed the i.Sense system to bring intelligence to its energy chains, with various options:

i.Sense EC.P: push/pull force monitoring

Force measuring sensors mounted on the moving end detect the force required to move the chain over the travel during operation. The push/pull forces are transmitted to a module in the machine control cabinet, which, if the pre-set force limits are exceeded, sends a signal to the customer’s control system, which usually stops the machine as quickly as possible.

The EC.P (formerly PPDS) push/pull detection system has been in use for more than 10 years in over 1000 installations and has become a standard feature for crane manufacturers and operators.

i.Sense EC.B: breakage detection

An inflexible special rope is guided by separators in the neutral axis of an energy chain system and is connected to a length measuring system at the end of the rope. In case of a break in the energy chain or even a single side part of the energy chain, the system detects this relative change in length of the rope and also switches off the system.

Thanks to the early detection of the breakage of a side part, the system can be ready for operation again with a very short repair time of just a few minutes. The EC.B breakage detection system has already been commonly used in automation environments with linear robots and other machines.

i.Sense CF.P: cable pull force monitoring

For long travels, for instance on crane systems, the cable tails must be checked regularly and readjusted if necessary. If this inspection and readjustment is not performed, in the worst case the inner crossbar will abrade the outer jacket of the cable.

As a consequence, short circuits can lead to cable fires or protracted failures. The CF.P system measures the increased tensile forces at the strain relief clamps, so that here too, timely information can be given to the plant operator.

The evaluation module installed in the control cabinet evaluates the signals communicated by the sensors on the energy chain. The reference values of this evaluation come from the millions of data points collected in the industry’s largest laboratory operated by igus in Cologne, Germany.

According to Sharp, energy chains are being more regularly used in Australia, but remain misunderstood.

“I think the first misconception is people size the chain system based on what will fit in it,” he said. “We are looking at it like a bridge trust to carry a load over a certain distance, or if it’s a gliding application, we’re looking at what it tolerates in push and pull. If it’s specified badly in the beginning, whoever’s installing it can make some fundamental errors.”

With the igus range of energy chains, no two systems are identical because no two machines have the exact same cable package. The products are mass customisable, ensuring that they suit any crane operator’s needs in relation to size, the travel length of the machine, speed, and acceleration.

“From day one, we select the chain which is going to be strong enough to carry the push and pull of the motion,” Sharp said.

“As far as detailing the rest of the chain, that’s really individual. This creates two selection criteria: one is choosing the right series of products for the job, the other is tailoring the accessories inside the chain to suit your cable package.”