Powering up with Motion Fluid Power Solutions

From mining, agriculture, to manufacturing, the constant push for ever greater efficiencies across operations means businesses are demanding more from their equipment every day.

Trusted, reliable and innovative supply partners are a key element in keeping industry moving.

According to Stephen Forbes, Executive General Manager – Motion Fluid Power Solutions, supplying quality products from a distributor of trusted global and local brands supported by industry leading technical support and solutions, positions Motion as an attractive partner for any business that relies on keeping its operations moving.

However, he emphasises that it’s the ‘solutions’ element that makes Motion’s wide-ranging offer even more valuable.

“It’s not just a matter of customers giving us a part number and us sourcing it for them,” Stephen states. “Customers can come to us with a problem, and we’ll aim to tailor a solution that best suits them.”

Motion offers the full suite of fluid power related products including hydraulic and industrial hose, fluid connectors and couplings, valves, componentry, and controls, as well as a vast range of ancillary products to complement.

Supporting our product offering via our unmatched branch network, we have the support of our engineering and technical teams, as well as the 1800 HOSE VAN operating throughout Australia.

Motion Fluid Power Solutions also has specialist operations for the manufacture of bespoke, high-end welded hose assemblies for applications that require a high level of technical precision – such as those in the chemical, fuel, and food and beverage industries.

This all combines to make Motion Fluid Power Solutions a true one-stop-shop for the Australian industry.

