Powerhouse museum receives $8M for engineering and science education

Yesterday, the powerhouse museum announced an $8 million investment by the Sir William Tyree Foundation in Powerhouse Parramatta.

This investment establishes the Tyree Foundation Gallery, one of the most significant gallery spaces at Powerhouse Parramatta, featuring 2,000 square metres of floor space and an 8-metre-high ceiling.

The gallery will present world-class immersive exhibitions related to the world of engineering and science.

NSW Minister for the Arts, John Graham, said the exhibitions will connect audiences with new ideas about engineering.

“The programs that Tyree Foundation has so generously supported will bring together educators, researchers, and industry leaders to create new pathways for young people across NSW into future engineering and science jobs,” he said.

“Nationally and internationally important exhibitions that connect audiences with new ideas around engineering, technology and culture will benefit the people of Sydney, particularly Western Sydney are made possible thanks to the support from The Tyree Foundation.”

The partnership will establish an Australian Engineering Summit to showcase research excellence and innovation while engaging future generations to embrace the endless possibilities of engineering.

Delivered by the Powerhouse annually, the summit will bring together engineering leaders from Australia and around the world and will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, industry led workshops, and an industry expo.

The Sir William Tyree Foundation’s investment will support the establishment of annual, free, hands-on Engineering School Holiday Workshops for Year 7 to 10 students from Western Sydney.

The Powerhouse will collaborate with TAFE NSW to devise programs that encourage students to learn about leading new technologies across engineering and science.

Powerhouse Trust President, Peter Collins, said the investment is an embodiment of Sir William Tyree’s commitment to embedding engineering into all levels of education in Australia.

“This extraordinary investment will have a profound impact on future generations of young people in Western Sydney,” he said.

“Motivating future creative thinkers to pursue careers in engineering in fields such as medicine, technology, communication and the environment.”