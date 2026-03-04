A new report has found that targeted policy reform is needed to unlock investment in Australia’s aluminium recycling and remelting sector, despite strong demand for lower-emissions materials.

Commissioned by the Australian Aluminium Council and prepared by L.E.K. Consulting, the report concludes that while aluminium recycling offers one of the most effective pathways to reduce manufacturing emissions, significant economic, technical and policy barriers are preventing new domestic remelting projects from proceeding.

Recycling aluminium requires only around five per cent of the energy used in primary production and is increasingly sought by manufacturers, builders and brand owners pursuing verified low-carbon supply chains. However, the report finds that first-generation remelting projects remain commercially unviable under current conditions.

“The challenge is not a lack of demand or ambition – it’s that the economics simply don’t quite stack up today,” said Marghanita Johnson, chief executive officer of the Australian Aluminium Council. “High energy costs, tight scrap margins, technical complexity and fragmented policy settings are all acting as barriers to investment.”

According to the report, aluminium scrap prices in Australia typically sit at more than 90 per cent of the London Metal Exchange benchmark, leaving limited margin for domestic remelters once energy, transport and processing costs are factored in. Mixed-alloy scrap streams, limited pre-treatment infrastructure and the country’s geography – which makes collection beyond 500 kilometres uneconomic without support – add further pressure.

Existing aluminium producers have trialled and expanded closed-loop recycling systems for pre-consumer scrap, demonstrating technical capability and stewardship. However, these systems are approaching practical limits without substantial new investment in remelting capacity, technology and infrastructure.

The report also highlights a policy gap, noting that existing government programs are not designed to support aluminium remelting despite its strong decarbonisation credentials.

“Aluminium recycling sits in a policy gap – it’s too industrial for waste programs and too early-stage for purely commercial finance,” Ms Johnson said. “Without coordinated support, these projects will not proceed, even though the long-term benefits are clear.”

Drawing on experience from Europe, North America and Asia, the report finds that successful recycling industries have been built through direct government co-investment, particularly for first-of-a-kind remelt plants, technology upgrades and enabling infrastructure.

It identifies three priority actions: preserving the competitiveness of existing aluminium smelters; mobilising capital for first-generation remelt facilities through blended finance such as grants, concessional debt and investment incentives; and building market confidence and feedstock certainty through recycled-content standards, procurement signals, improved scrap transparency and targeted logistics support.

“This is not about mandating outcomes before the foundations are in place,” Ms Johnson said. “It’s about creating the conditions where industry can invest, scale and compete in a lower-carbon global market.”