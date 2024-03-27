PNOZmulti 2 FSoE (= FailSafe over EtherCAT) Module

Image: Pilz Australia

For efficient production, it should be possible to seamlessly integrate safety concepts into machine concepts.

That is why the configurable safe small controller PNOZmulti 2 from Pilz supports the open communication system EtherCAT in combination with the safe protocol Safety-over-EtherCAT FSoE (= FailSafe over EtherCAT). As a result, PNOZmulti 2 enables the transfer of both control and safety-related information, thereby achieving efficiency in production. So PNOZmulti 2 now offers flexible, economic expansion options when connecting safety-related plant structures.

Safety-over-EtherCAT for EtherCAT communication: From Version 11.3 of the software tool PNOZmulti Configurator, the safe small controller PNOZmulti 2 can easily be configured as FSoE Master, FSoE Slave and EtherCAT-Slave. Up to four Master-Master and up to 60 Master-Slave connections are possible with the EtherCAT FSoE communication module, in conjunction with the base unit PNOZ m B1. This way it is simple to implement and expand flexible plant structures with a “one-cable solution” at fieldbus level. As a result, the certified safety system not only provides a high degree of safety but also efficiency for plant and machinery.

Radar and drive masterfully intertwined

With PNOZmulti 2 as FSoE Master, it is easy to implement safety-related networking with the safe radar sensor PSENradar from Pilz and safe drive technology PMC (Pilz Motion Control) – both with FSoE functionality. The “one-cable solution” is also used here to incorporate FSoE-capable actuators and sensors flexibly into the network. As FSoE Master, PNOZmulti 2 combines monitoring of all of an application’s safety functions in one device – from E-STOP and safety gate to light curtains – and establishes connections to safe Slaves in the network. This minimises the wiring effort and saves costs. Comprehensive diagnostic options also ensure minimal downtimes, making production economical.

The protocol Safety-over-EtherCAT (FSoE) was defined to implement safe data transfer for EtherCAT. FSoE enables the transfer of safety and non-safety-related information in the EtherCAT communication system. As a result, in accordance with IEC 61508, FSoE is suitable for safety applications up to SIL 3.