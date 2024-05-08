Pilz – Efficient burner management for heat treatment furnaces

Image: Pilz Australia

The goal of the production furnace manufacturer Aksoylar Robotik was to convert its roller hearth furnaces to the state-of-the-art in terms of safety, operability, and monitoring as part of a retrofit.

Networking the control units of the various furnaces was not feasible with the previously existing burner management system. Furthermore, it was not possible to assign and promptly correct error messages, nor could status, process, and diagnostic data be displayed consistently as intended.

Pilz did what they do best – retrofitting from identifying risks and implementing solutions that are not only effective and efficient but also safe.

With the safe small controller PNOZmulti 2, adapted to the special needs of heat treatment furnaces, customers of Aksoylar Robotik can now safely monitor and simultaneously control multiple burners, plus the whole furnace, in one system.

The roller hearth furnaces from Aksoylar are equipped with multiple burners and are used for the specific heat treatment of metals such as steel and aluminium. Their versatility makes them suitable for a wide range of industrial uses. It was the preferred option for Aksoylar Robotik since it allowed for the safe monitoring of individual burners and concurrent control of the entire furnace through the burner solution—that is, through a single safety system.

Specific burner applications can be simply configured by using the software function block on PNOZmulti 2, which electronically emulates the enhanced capabilities of an automatic burner control. Controlling safety, ignition, and exhaust valves, for instance, or keeping an eye on combustion air pressure, flame, ignition, and much more are examples of common requirements.

Benefits at a glance

Economical solution: all burners are controlled with a single centralised safety controller

Centrally managed communication support for full control of processes, status and diagnostics

Wide range of burner solutions for additional, new application options for user customers

Customer Statement

“PNOZmulti 2 m B1 Burner was our favourite because we can use it to guarantee safe operation of the combustion process. The fact that our customers can use this solution to control all their burners in one system clearly makes it more economical, user-friendly and adaptable compared with all the previous versions they have installed, said Şaban Özdemir, Senior Automation Engineer at Aksoylar Robotik Sistemler ve Makina.

About Aksoylar Robotik Sistemler ve Makina

Aksoylar Robotik Sistemler ve Makina was founded in 1988, with its headquarters in Istanbul. It makes automated production furnaces, incinerators, combustion welding and induction welding machines and ceramic furnaces for broad swaths of the industry. The family business is now managed by the second generation, today employing 220 staff in planning, design and implementation. Aksoylar focuses on innovative, efficient and safe solutions for all technical requirements of industrial plants.

Our products in the application

