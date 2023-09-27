Pilot set for take off

Pilot Air is continuing to improve what it offers to the manufacturing space, recently launching its newest range.

Pilot Air continues to meet the needs of the industrial sector with its latest addition, the ALTA TEC TS Series of industrial-grade air compressors.

Martin Wyllie is the Director of Pilot Air and spoke about the latest release to Manufacturers’ Monthly.

“In pursuing energy-efficient and eco-friendly solutions, we developed a cutting-edge design to create an industrial air compressor system that delivers efficient technology reducing energy costs and minimising carbon emissions,” Wyllie said.

“This all came about by listening to our customers who were seeking a compressed air solution that delivered on performance and energy efficiency,” he said.

Pilot Air’s ALTA-TEC advanced performance TS series is an air-cooled two-stage rotary air compressor with variable speed and flow rates with power ratings from 75W to 315W covering all industrial applications.

The ALTA-TEC TS series represents a great advancement in oil-injected screw compressor technology, meeting the requirements of the most demanding environments with an elevated focus on energy savings, silenced operation, and seamless maintainability.

“With compressed air accounting for 14% of energy consumption within the industrial sector, the TS series’s two-stage technology enables businesses to remain competitive by reducing energy usage in a high-cost energy market and endorse sustainability through reduced carbon emissions. This latest model ticks all the boxes for industrial customers. The TS series is a breakthrough in remediating the challenges of energy costs without compromising on performance,” Wyllie said.

Key features of the

ALTA-TEC TS series:

Intelligent Design

All of ALTA-TEC TS’ functions are entirely managed by the centralised login electronic controller, which constantly monitors the operation of the compressor, ensuring efficient and reliable operation of the machine in all conditions with customised functions to suit any application.

Continuous connectivity

During an irregular event within the machine, Login reports the presence of such an incident by creating an alert for the user, allowing for prompt operator intervention. The integrated connectivity with remote monitoring (optional) makes it possible to obtain complete information on the compressor status remotely.

Integrated design

ALTA-TEC TS compressors are designed to ensure perfect accessibility to the internal components.

This is achieved by paying careful attention to both the layout and design.

All sides of the machine can be accessed easily thanks to flush-mounted hinged doors for easy maintenance.

Driven by a premium high-efficiency electric motor, the TS series compressor is supplied ready for use and complete with all the components required for safe and reliable operation.

You simply won’t find a better industrial air compressor solution that outperforms all others for reliability, power, energy savings, and cost savings over the life of the plant. All this is backed by Australia’s most trusted name in industrial air compressors – Pilot Air.