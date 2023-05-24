Pilot Air’s reach spans the country, from major cities to the heart of the Australian interior.

The business has two purpose-built, state-of-the-art manufacturing and distribution hubs in Sydney and Brisbane and a full inventory-controlled spare parts warehouse.

The company also boasts one of the biggest and most established stockists and distribution networks in the country.

Pilot Air’s partners include over 50 distributors spread throughout the states and territories. Its capability to service the city, country and outback enables an expansive compressed air footprint unmatched in the market.

Pilot Air has been astute in designing, manufacturing, testing, installing, and commissioning compressed air solutions for some of the most hostile environments in Australia.

From remote mining communities in the outback to complex fit-outs for major theme parks such as Luna Park in Sydney and large and highly fluid DCs for Australia’s largest retail brands. The team utilises sophisticated software analysis to optimise solutions.

Pilot Air’s industry experience in the industrial sector ensures high performance standards and its advanced technology delivers energy saving and reduced carbon emissions that exceed clients’ immediate needs and ensure a future proofed capability.

Providing a long-term solution is a key driver. Pilot Air is committed to robust, efficient, and durable solutions with brand integrity as the highest priority.

Whether it fits a rotary screw, variable speed, reciprocating, silent air, oil-free or any of its compact and portable solutions, each is supported by the very best air storage technology, air distribution, and treatment solutions. Pilot Air only installs and commissions the best fit solution with an eye on the long-term.

Pilot Air’s customised compressed air solutions for the industrial sector offer customers complete peace of mind, economic and budgetary confidence, and long-term after-sales service that cannot be beaten.