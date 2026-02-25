The WA Government has partnered with BHP and CORE Innovation Hub to deliver $500,000 through the Made in the Pilbara initiative, aimed at supporting business growth and diversification in the region.

Eleven Pilbara businesses will receive funding to drive innovation, expand local capability and create employment and training opportunities. The projects are expected to create more than 40 jobs and 14 apprenticeships, while unlocking more than $800,000 in private investment.

Nearly $14 million has been allocated to Western Australian businesses under the Local Manufacturing Investment Fund, which supports the initiative.

“By supporting local businesses to grow and diversify, we’re helping to create more skilled jobs, strengthen regional supply chains, and build long-term capability in our manufacturing sector,” said manufacturing and Pilbara minister Amber-Jade Sanderson.

Pilbara MLA Kevin Michel said: “I’m proud to be part of a government that’s diversifying the Pilbara’s economy and ensuring our region continues to drive the national economy forward.”

BHP Western Australia Iron Ore Asset president Tim Day added: “Initiatives like this build long term capability and help to keep the Pilbara firing.

“Made in the Pilbara gives local businesses the chance to innovate, grow and compete – while creating skilled employment and training opportunities in the communities where we operate.

“A strong local supply chain really strikes at the heart of our strategy in the region.”