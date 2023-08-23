Phillips takes out top award

Giselle Phillips from Fredon Queensland took out the safety advocacy award before winning the woman of the year award at the Women in Industry awards.

Phillips originally started her career working in the hospitality space before moving into events management in her home country of South Africa. Coming across to Australia she worked in hotels before realising the work life balance did not suit her.

Phillips’ eye for detail saw her make the move to Origin Energy, first organising meeting rooms and – as the company grew – her job expanded to managing that over five buildings as a team lead before a knock came on her door..

“The company approached me and said that I had a really good eye for detail and worked well with stakeholders and subcontractors, they asked if I had considered workplace health and safety,” Phillips said.

“After a period working for them across sites in Queensland I took some time off to be with my family and I came back to work for Fredon in the health and safety space.”

Phillips went on to explain her passion for workplace health and safety and what she is doing that might be a little outside the norm.

“I think there is a misconception around health and safety that it is all about policing or that it is very data driven,” Phillips said.

“For me it is a collaboration, I am educating people and taking them on a journey, and I am bringing ideas from a range of different sources,” she said.

Coming on board at Fredon gave Phillips the opportunity to work on a blank canvas and bring a new approach to safety for the company.

“I had to do a lot of relationship building when I first arrived and it was important to speak with stakeholders to understand the processes in place,” she said.

“I wanted to bring my creative flair to the role and take the bull by the horns and roll out exciting programs and work collaboratively.”

“It was all about getting buy in and understanding around what people wanted from me and by doing that, I was able to cultivate a safe space in which trust has been built,” Phillips explained.

A range of programs have been implemented at Fredon. Phillips explained what she has been most proud of:

“When I started each project was running like silos, I wanted to create a smoother process that made information easier to share and onboarding even simpler for new starters,” she said.

“Another project I have been supremely proud of is our well-being initiatives. Some people may feel mental health and well-being is outside the remit of workplace health and safety, but I completely disagree.”

“I came to realise very quickly the construction industry has struggled with suicide and depression and there is a stigma around that,” Phillips explained.

Bringing strong mental health support to Fredon was a big part of her goals for the role.

“I worked closely with other companies who had implemented strong ideas around mental health support and bring them into what we are doing here,” she said.

“We did things like Funky Friday Hi-Vis Shirts and scarves to bring awareness to mental health on the jobs.”

“We brought advocates in as well to discuss what we can be doing better to support one another and showing that people should not be afraid to speak up if they are struggling,” she said.

Phillips went on to explain why as a company it was important for Fredon to focus on mental health.

“If someone’s mental health is suffering their work will absolutely suffer as well so supporting mental health is vitally important,” she said.

“At the end of the day, if someone’s not feeling good, they might risk not only their life, but somebody else around them because of negligence or them not being able to focus on the tasks they are working on.”

“Then once we know someone is struggling, we can make rotations and maybe bring them into the office for the day, just to make sure our team is looked after” Phillips said.

Phillips discussed what it meant winning both the safety advocacy award and the woman of the year award at the event.

“I had my CEO with me at the event and it was so fantastic to have his support, he could see my passion for the role and what it meant for me,” she said.

“I did not see myself winning the woman of the year award, I was surrounded by incredible women, so it was an absolute honour,” she said.

“I just wanted to say when I was up there that women need to support each other as much as we can, winning that award was not just for me but for women everywhere who are fighting for change and improvements.”