Pharma-manufacturer claims award for sustainable packaging

Image: Ego Pharmaceuticals

Ego Pharmaceuticals has secured a Silver medal for Sustainable Packaging Design at the 2024 Australasian Packaging Innovation & Design (PIDA) Awards.

The sustainable packaging redesign for the QV Face range earned the accolades in the highly competitive award category.

This category celebrates companies that have pioneered innovative packaging solutions with a focus on sustainability.

The focus must address key areas such as social impact, material efficiency, source reduction, energy usage, and waste recovery.

Ego Pharmaceuticals’ efforts in revamping the QV Face range resulted in a significant leap in sustainability.

The percentage of recyclable packaging was increased from 50.2 per cent to 74.5 per cent, and the overall packaging weight was reduced by 14 per cent.

These improvements mean that, based on the volume of QV Face products delivered to the Australian market in FY 22/23, approximately 13 tonnes of packaging will be diverted from landfill each year.

This project was developed with many different stakeholders across Ego and has resulted in a range that is being distributed globally.

This achievement underscores Ego Pharmaceuticals’ ongoing commitment to minimising environmental impact.

As a signatory of the Australian Packaging Covenant (APCO) and a member of the ANZPAC PACT (Australia, New Zealand, and Pacific Island Pact on Plastic), Ego remains dedicated to enhancing the recyclability and recycled content of all its product packaging.