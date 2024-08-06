Pfizer upgrades its Melbourne facility to combat antimicrobial resistance

Image: Pfizer Australia

Pfizer Australia has announced a major upgrade to its facility in Melbourne to make it one of the most advanced pharmaceutical production facilities in Australia’s fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Pfizer has invested AU$150 million to offer advanced pharmaceutical production facilities in Australia for new antimicrobial treatments aiming to help address rising levels of antimicrobial resistance, considered one of the biggest threats to global health.

Pfizer Australia & New Zealand managing director, Anne Harris, said the company is thrilled with reaching this milestone.

“We are thrilled to reach this important milestone in our investment to support the development and delivery of new antimicrobials at our Melbourne site, and to be investing in Australia’s advanced manufacturing capabilities,” said Harris.

The Hon Natalie Hutchins MP, Victorian minister for Jobs and Industry, visited the site to mark the milestone installation of key technology known as lyophilisers.

Hutchins also witnessed the site’s productivity enhancements, including the use of robotics.

AMR has been described as ‘the silent pandemic’ and is considered by the World Health Organization to be a top 10 area of public health concern.

AMR makes infections harder to treat, increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death, with annual deaths from AMR predicted to rise to 10 million by 2050.

Without intervention, it is estimated that by the same year, 10,000 Australians will die each year from drug-resistant infections.

“A key strategic pillar of Pfizer’s product innovation work is our effort to help slow the spread of antimicrobial resistance, one of the biggest global health threats of our time. We are also pleased to be providing 500 advanced manufacturing jobs at our Melbourne site,” said Harris.

Investment in the Melbourne site has included the construction of a new separate facility that hosts two newly installed freeze-drying machines known as lyophilisers, which are used in the antimicrobial manufacturing process.

The site has also been selected for a trial of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology designed to support key site processes.

The upgrades are on track to complete installation work and be operational by mid-2025, with commercial manufacture commencing in 2026.

Medicines currently manufactured at the Melbourne site – which include those for treatment of cancer as well as antimicrobials, anaesthetics, anti-inflammatory and other medicines – are exported to more than 60 countries worldwide and treat up to 15 million patients each year.