Image: Quality Stock Arts / stock.adobe.com

Spacecubed has welcomed two Memorandum of Understandings, including one with Indian MedTech manufacturing incubator AMTZ, to support investment and growth in the WA market.

Innovation and Digital Economy Minister Stephen Dawson said the MOUs were signed between Spacecubed’s Perth Landing Pad initiative and the World Trade Centre AMTZ in Andhra Pradesh and T-Hub in Telangana.

The program enables technology companies to experience 90 days in WA through a guided package to support industry connections and guidance on long-term residency in the State.

The first MOU between Spacecubed and AMTZ, one of the world’s largest medical device manufacturing incubators, is to support the growth of the medical technology industry in India.

The next Spacecubed MOU was with T-Hub, the world’s largest start-up incubator with 3,000 startups, two centres of excellence, a floor of venture capitalist companies, and its prototype centre.

Digital Economy Minister Stephen Dawson said the Cook government is committed to the collaboration and the high growth of businesses and sustainable high-value jobs in WA.

“This is another step in showcasing our State’s capabilities to a global audience. Our burgeoning MedTech industry in WA will now has a massive opportunity to connect with international partners through these landmark MOUs.

“Attracting two of the world’s biggest MedTech start-up incubators to our State could play a key role in enabling our local innovation sector to succeed and enable the continued growth through DiversifyWA,” said Dawson.

The signing of the MOUs follows the historical super mission to India led by Premier Roger Cook, the Innovation Mission led by Minister Stephen Dawson, and visits by senior representatives from these ecosystems through West Tech Fest and Science on the Swan.

Perth Landing Pad is co-funded by the State Government through the Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation’s $25.8 million New Industries Fund (NIF), and the City of Perth.

The program builds on Perth’s profile as a destination of choice for innovation and investment, while simultaneously providing WA businesses with a pathway into global markets.