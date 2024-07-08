Perth contractor chosen for Collie battery project

Image: The Desert Photo/stock.adobe.com

Perth-based company SCEE Electrical has won a contract to help build a link between the power grid and the big battery storage system in Collie.

Synergy awarded the contract to construct the switchyard works to SCEE Electrical, which is already undertaking $160 million worth of civil, electrical, and major equipment installation works.

Acting energy minister, Dr Tony Buti, congratulated SCEE Electrical for being awarded the contract.

“Congratulations to SCEE Electrical for being awarded this contract that will deliver more jobs for Western Australians as well as support the local economy,” said Buti.

“The Collie battery is crucial to WA’s sustainable energy future, and it will play a major role in providing better energy outcomes for households and businesses.”

The new scope of works will deliver a 330 kilovolt switchyard, substation, and support ancillary buildings and equipment to connect the Collie battery to Western Power’s network.

The 500 megawatt/2000 megawatt-hour Collie battery is due to be completed late in 2025 and will be one of the biggest battery energy storage systems in Australia.

“Collie will be home to one of the largest battery storage systems in the world once this project is complete,” said Collie MLA, Jodie Hanns.

“It means Collie will continue to play a vital role in the energy system for decades to come, having powered WA for over a century.”

Battery energy storage systems collect excess energy from rooftop solar and wind farms during the day and release it when needed in the evening and at peak times.

The WA Government has committed $2.3 billion for Synergy to deliver new battery storage to support renewable energy integration and grid stability.