Engineers at UNSW Sydney have developed a cheaper and greener way to produce graphene using discarded peanut shells, opening the door to more sustainable electronics and energy storage technologies.

The research demonstrates how agricultural waste can be transformed into high-value materials found in phones and computers used daily by billions worldwide.

Graphene – often described as a ‘wonder material’ – is renowned for its exceptional properties but remains costly and energy-intensive to manufacture.

By harnessing waste peanut shells, the UNSW team has identified a lower-energy, chemical-free pathway to produce high-quality graphene, potentially reshaping large-scale production. The findings have been published in the Chemical Engineering Journal Advances.

“Graphene is famous for being one of the thinnest, strongest and most conductive materials known to science,” said Professor Guan Yeoh, who led the team.

“It is made up of a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice, but is hundreds of times stronger than steel, conducts electricity and heat better than copper and is almost completely transparent.”

Those characteristics make graphene valuable for batteries, solar panels, touch screens, flexible electronics and super-fast transistors. Yet traditional production relies on fossil fuel-derived carbon black and energy-intensive chemical processes.

“There are about 55 million tonnes of peanut crops produced globally every year, yet most of the waste from the shell is either discarded or recycled into low-value applications that don’t maximise their full potential,” said Prof. Yeoh from the School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering.

“What we have shown in this work is that basic peanut shells can be turned into high-quality graphene, using much lower energy than is currently required and therefore at a lower cost. We also do not need to use any chemicals, so there is an added environmental benefit.

“Graphene is useful for making stronger, lighter, and more conductive materials for applications in electronics, energy storage, medical devices, and even flexible technologies like sensors, solar cells, and wearable tech.

“The demand for many of those things is increasing rapidly, so it’s exciting to find a way of producing more graphene in a cost-effective way – and by using material that would otherwise be waste.”

The breakthrough centres on lignin, a carbon-rich polymer abundant in peanut shells. The shells are first heated to 500°C to create a carbon-rich char, then subjected to flash joule heating at around 3000°C for milliseconds, rearranging carbon atoms into single-layer graphene.

The process takes around 10 minutes and could produce a kilogram of graphene for just US$1.30 in energy costs.

Prof. Yeoh said the team hopes to commercialise the method within three to four years and will explore other lignin-rich waste such as coffee grounds and banana peels.

“What we have done is really highlighted its potential for use in large-scale biomass-to-graphene manufacturing.”