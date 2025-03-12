Paving a future free from engineered stone

Image: Image'in/stock.adobe.com

Victorian stonemasons and construction industries are adapting to the State Government’s ban on the processing, manufacture, and supply of engineered stone.

On 1 July last year, the State Government took action to protect workers from silicosis. Following the federal ban on the importation of the product on 1 January, the prohibition of engineered stone came into effect, with advice provided to more than 1,100 operators across the sector.

By providing guidance to 865 residential and commercial builders, WorkSafe inspectors have ensured that the construction industry is aware of its obligations for controlling crystalline silica dust.

“Our proactive approach to working with the stonemason industry has paid off – with the vast majority aware of their obligations and wanting to do everything to protect workers from deadly silica dust,” said WorkSafe executive director of Health and Safety, Sam Jenkin.

WorkSafe has issued improvement notices while investigating suspected illegal processing of engineered stone after conducting 326 inspections of stonemasons and suppliers.

Regardless of any previous contractual obligations, the Victorian regulations apply to all employers, self-employed persons, or those managing a workplace.

“WorkSafe will continue to take strong compliance and enforcement action, which could include possible prosecution and potentially significant fines, against any businesses looking to ignore the ban,” Jenkin added.

Since the start of 2018, approximately 700 Victorian workers have been affected by silica-related diseases due to the processing and manufacturing of engineered stone.

“Too many Victorian workers have already lost their lives or suffer the debilitating effects of silicosis as a result of working with engineered stone,” said deputy premier and minister for WorkSafe and TAC, Ben Carroll.

“No one should die for a kitchen benchtop – that’s why the Allan Labor Government led the nation and swiftly implemented the ban on processing, manufacture and supply of engineered stone.”