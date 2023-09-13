Parliament House to showcase strength of Queensland manufacturing

To celebrate the launch of Manufacturing Month, 26 of Queensland’s leading manufacturers will show off their wares and capabilities in the first Parliamentary Manufacturing Showcase event.

Manufacturing is a powerhouse sector in Queensland, contributing $20 billion to the Queensland economy each year and employing 180,000 Queenslanders. Many Queensland manufacturing businesses are world leaders in their field and the Showcase provides an opportunity for manufacturers to be celebrated, and to demonstrate their strength and capability.

As part of Manufacturing Month, the Queensland Government will also officially launch a new social media campaign ‘If you don’t make it, it’ll never exist’ to encourage school leavers to pursue a career in manufacturing. The manufacturing industry is providing the jobs of the future thanks to many businesses adopting advanced manufacturing and the opportunities for young people are exciting.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was brimming with pride as she spoke about the month.

“We know that we have the world’s best manufacturers right here in Queensland,” she said.

“With our support, the manufacturing sector has gone from strength to strength and I want to see Made in Queensland stamped on more products because that means more jobs for more Queenslanders.

“As these exhibitors demonstrate, manufacturing is a diverse industry and the opportunities are endless. I want to see more young people, more women, getting into manufacturing because these jobs are good, secure jobs for Queenslanders,” Palaszczuk said.

Manufacturers on display include, Stella Marine who manufacture premium marine equipment, Norweld from North Queensland who manufacture vehicle accessories and Elexon Electronics who manufacture a diverse range of electronic products for niche local and export markets.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing, Glenn Butcher added to the premier’s comments.

“I am passionate about Queensland manufacturing, because there is no better place to manufacture than right here in Queensland. Our manufacturing businesses are innovative, resilient and hard working,” he said.

“Our manufacturers have a vision for the future and there is nothing they can’t do. We will continue to invest in Queensland manufacturing to grow and create more jobs. If we can make things here, we should.

“I’ve seen projects we’ve invested in, being supplied by Queensland manufacturers that have grown their businesses through our manufacturing grants and support programs. That is what we want – our investment delivering for Queenslanders all the way down the supply chain.

“This Showcase is an opportunity for us to celebrate our local manufacturers and the incredible contribution they make to the local economy. If we can make it here in Queensland, we should,” Butcher said.

Also among the exhibitors at the Showcase are the iconic Gold Coast-based ice cream company Frosty Boy, Gladstone-based confectionary business, Kandy Couture, Pinkenba-based vinyl records manufacturer, Suitcase Records and Narangba-based Packer Leather, who manufacture leather product used in the iconic Sherrin AFL football. Locally manufactured beverages from Queensland’s leading distillers and brewers will also be on display.

The Parliamentary Showcase is a first for Queensland and demonstrates just how diverse our State’s manufacturing sector is and why it will continue to provide jobs now, and the jobs of the future.

The Palaszczuk Government will continue to back Queensland’s manufacturing sector because we know our investment is helping small and medium sized businesses to grow, increase international competitiveness, adopt innovation and boost productivity.