Parkville biomedical precinct boosts jobs with major global investor

The Victorian Government is ensuring Parkville continues to grow as a world-leading biomedical precinct, attracting global investment and creating local jobs as more companies choose to make it their home.

Minister for precincts Colin Brooks and minister for jobs and industry Natalie Hutchins announced the state Government has secured an investment from major global animal health company Zoetis Australia, valued at up to $350 million.

The agreement includes a capital investment to help establish sovereign manufacturing capabilities.

The creation of up to 95 jobs and the acquisition of the majority of the former CSL site at Poplar Road – which the Government acquired to further its vision for the Parkville Precinct as a world-leading biomedical centre for innovation and advanced manufacturing.

“It’s a $350 million vote of confidence in Melbourne to secure the old CSL site for Zoetis, and as we continue to invest in infrastructure and housing in the area, Parkville will only further cement itself as a world-leading biomedical hub,” said Brooks.

Securing Zoetis Australia in Victoria will enhance Australia’s sovereign capabilities within the health technology sector, ensuring Australia’s livestock and domestic animal industries have access to life-saving vaccines, innovative new products and diagnostic tools.

Zoetis chief executive officer Kristin Peck said, “This investment will enable us to meet future demand for essential veterinary and livestock vaccines in Australia — as we look to expand capacity, upgrade our production capabilities, and facilitate exports to new markets.”

Parkville is one of the world’s leading health technology clusters, home to companies and researchers paving the way to develop cutting edge medical and biotechnologies and pharmaceutical products.

“This investment by the world’s largest animal health company is a huge win for Victoria, positioning us as a global leader in vaccine production and boosting local jobs and capabilities in R&D, innovation and manufacturing,” said Hutchins.

CSL’s operations in Australia and the region continue to grow, with a major expansion of its Broadmeadows plasma fractionation facility, the establishment of its recently opened Elizabeth Street global head office and innovation labs, and the development of a new purpose-built facility in Melbourne Airport Business Park at Tullamarine.

When the Metro Tunnel opens in 2025, the Parkville precinct will be serviced by the new Parkville Station – providing faster connections to world-class jobs, education and healthcare for millions of Victorians.