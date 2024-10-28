Pallet wrapping systems to halve costs

New paper wrapping option offers up to 40 per cent better stability. Images: Aurora Process Solutions

Aurora Process Solutions, a company that provides end-of-line packaging systems, has unveiled its latest pallet wrapping system range.

Aurora Process Solutions’ (Aurora) latest packaging systems are designed to meet the diverse packaging needs of its clients.

Aurora focuses on automating and optimising packaging processes to enhance efficiency and safety in various industries.

Its solutions cover everything from design and installation to ongoing support, emphasising strong client engagement.

Aurora is introducing its latest range of pallet wrapping systems supplied by Robopac – an Italian packaging equipment manufacturer – which includes the Technoplat, Rototech (a rotary arm wrapper), and Genesis (a ring wrapper).

“Aurora Process Solutions specialises in both distribution and integration of packaging systems, offering semi-automatic pallet wrappers and fully automated solutions,” said Braden Goddin, sales and marketing manager at Aurora.

“We integrate these systems into conveying and end-of-line packaging setups, providing comprehensive services including automation, controls, installation, commissioning, staff training, and ongoing optimisation.”

Reducing costs

One of the main features of Aurora’s latest pallet wrapping systems is its focus on reducing the cost per wrap.

Traditionally, pallet wrappers were specified by stationers and simply put in place to wrap loads, with little consideration for film optimisation.

However, Aurora’s new systems are designed with advanced software and intelligent mechanical components that reduce film consumption without compromising load containment.

This is advantageous for medium to large users of stretch wrap, where the savings can quickly accumulate.

“There’s a significant difference between a wrapper chosen by a local stationery supplier and one selected by a process technician who understands how to optimise load containment, film application, and overall efficiency to achieve cost savings,” explained Goddin.

Additionally, Aurora’s collaboration with Robopac has played an important role in these innovations.

The technology in Robopac’s machines allows for up to 400 per cent pre-stretch, meaning that each roll of polyethylene wrap can cover more pallets than conventional methods. This not only reduces material costs but also minimises the environmental impact of plastic waste.

“It achieves this through a pre-stretch mechanism, which is quite substantial,” said Goddin.

Sustainability at the forefront

Sustainability is a key concern for manufacturers worldwide, and Aurora’s latest developments are addressing this head-on.

In partnership with Robopac, Aurora has introduced equipment capable of wrapping pallets with engineered paper instead of polyethylene.

This paper, designed with substantial stretchability and strength, provides up to 40 per cent better pallet stability in some applications compared to traditional plastic wrap, according to Goddin.

“Regarding paper wrapping, one key advantage is that it uses larger rolls of consumable material, reducing the frequency of roll changes and increasing automation,” said Goddin.

While paper wrapping is best suited for dry logistics chains, its advantages are significant. The ability to print directly onto the paper offers a marketing opportunity, reducing the need for additional labels, and the fact that the paper is recyclable makes it an environmentally friendly alternative.

This innovation is timely, as Goddin explained, because companies are increasingly looking for ways to reduce their carbon footprint.

“Reducing the carbon footprint is crucial for companies not only to meet regulatory requirements but also to enhance their sustainability profile and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers,” he said.

“Studies indicate that using paper instead of plastic film can reduce the carbon footprint by up to 62 per cent.”

Versatility and capacity

The new pallet wrapping systems are not just about cost savings and sustainability, they also offer versatility.

The range includes semi-automatic machines for smaller operations, as well as automated systems capable of handling heavy industrial environments, low-temperature freezer applications, and even corrosive environments such as fertiliser or salt processing.

In terms of capacity, Aurora’s systems can handle a variety of pallet types and sizes, with some machines capable of wrapping up to 160 pallets per hour – more than the industry standard of 30 pallets per hour.

“There’s a wide variety of wrappers available, including turntables, rotary wrappers, rotary arms, and ring wrappers,” Goddin.

“For impressive performance, consider the Genesis model, which offers a maximum output capacity of up to 160 pallets per hour – exceptionally fast for its category.

“A typical throughput is around 30 units.”

This increased throughput is made possible by Robopac’s advanced wrapping methods, including rotary arm and ring wrappers, which are gaining popularity in Australasia due to their efficiency and effectiveness.

“In Australasia, we primarily use turnatable wrappers, with rotary arm and ring wrappers more popular in other parts of the world,” said Goddin.

“We’re eager to introduce this technology here because it offers significant benefits. For instance, these wrappers rotate the film rather than the pallet, which is ideal for unstable or light loads.

“This approach speeds up the wrapping process and helps maintain the integrity of the load.”

Support and integration

Aurora doesn’t just supply wrapping machines – it provides a service package that includes integration into existing packaging lines, automation, and ongoing support to ensure machines continue to operate at peak efficiency throughout their lifecycle.

“At our company, we handle the entire process: from automation and control installation to commissioning, staff training, and optimisation,” said Goddin.

“A key aspect of our service is providing ongoing support to ensure the machine remains optimised throughout its lifecycle.”

Ultimately, Aurora distinguishes itself with a strong focus on service and optimisation, offering support throughout the lifecycle of its machinery.

“The true test of our service begins after installation, when the dust has settled, and clients need ongoing support. We don’t just install a unit and walk away; we understand that continuous support is crucial,” said Goddin.

“We provide training, optimise settings, and ensure film consumption is maintained. We also retrain existing staff as needed.

“Our commitment extends for the long haul, particularly for rural-based clients who value this level of support.”

This commitment includes automation, control installation, commissioning, staff training, and ongoing maintenance, ensuring sustained performance and value.

As the packaging industry evolves, Aurora remains at the forefront with solutions that address current needs while anticipating future challenges.

By prioritising cost efficiency, sustainability, and advanced technology, Aurora aids businesses in enhancing packaging processes, reducing environmental impact, and improving financial outcomes.

“It’s an exciting time for the industry. There’s significant pressure to reduce plastic consumption, which is driving innovation,” said Goddin.

“Our role is to assess and introduce these innovations from around the world to Australia and New Zealand.

“We aim to be a trusted advisor in pallet load containment, including both equipment and consumables.”