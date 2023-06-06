PakTech brings recycled plastics manufacturing to Australia

PakTech has announced its official launch in Australia, through which its technology, manufacturing and products will enable the food, beverage, and consumer goods industries to respond to the growing ESG pressures and consumer demand for sustainable packaging and practices.



Embracing an entirely circular economy model, PakTech is a manufacturer of 100 per cent recycled and recyclable secondary packaging.

Later this year, using its proprietary technology, PakTech will have the capacity to manufacture 100 million recycled injection moulded packaging handles for cans, bottles and other containers, annually within Australia.

Having experienced significant organic growth in Australia in recent years, the company is now establishing an on-the-ground presence, with a contract manufacturing facility in Victoria and a proprietary partnership with Visy.

Through it, PakTech will be able to tap burgeoning demand and fulfil its vision: made in Australia, recycled in Australia, and repurposed again into new PakTech products in Australia.

Locally, PakTech’s existing customers include Hawkers Brewery, Billson’s of Beechworth and The Apple Press. Its launch in Australia comes as public demand for sustainable packaging and practices skyrockets.

In the US, PakTech counts brewers such as pFriem Brewing, Independence Brewing Co, Sycamore Brewing and CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) companies like Pepsi, KraftHeinz and Johnson & Johnson as customers, and has seen continued strong growth for sustainable multipack products.

Commenting on PakTech’s arrival in Australia, CEO Brandon Rogers said, “Conscious consumerism is flourishing, and pressure from consumers around the world is forcing brands and retailers to rethink their approach to sustainable packaging. Sustainability and the circular economy is no longer a competitive differentiator, it’s an expectation.

“Australia’s buying habits are very similar to ours in the US. We’ve seen significant organic growth in recent years; and we forecast that will continue in the coming years.

“Through our launch in Australia, we’re helping our customers meet not only their customer needs, but also regulatory requirements too. As ESG pressures and the need for transparency increases, many companies are setting internal sustainability goals to meet regulatory mandates or customer or shareholder demands.

“But rather than setting goals of 25 per cent recycled content by 2025, PakTech enables businesses to use 100 per cent recycled content today. We’re incredibly excited by this potential, and joining an Australian market. There’s work still to be done, but we’re humbled to be able to play our part.”

According to a report from environmental consultancy firm Eunomia Research and Consulting and the European Environmental Bureau, Australia’s recycling rate ranked 21 in a list of 25 developed economies. Its recycling rate of 41.6 per cent is higher than only Finland, France, Hong Kong and the United States.

Australia is yet to mandate legislation, but could follow the lead of other markets like the UK and the US which are in the process of establishing formal legislation regarding the use of plastics.