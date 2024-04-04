Pacific Energy acquires Canberra Hydrogen Refuelling Facility

Image: colnihko/stock.adobe.com

Pacific Energy, a provider of green hydrogen production and refuelling facilities, announced the acquisition of the Canberra Hydrogen Refuelling Facility from ActewAGL.

Located in Fyshwick the facility is a publicly available hydrogen refuelling station in Australia, officially launched in 2021.

Pacific Energy state this acquisition marks Pacific Energy’s first investment in hydrogen infrastructure and complements its portfolio of owned and operated energy assets.

The investment also underpins its strategy to develop the mobility ecosystem through the provision of reliable, safe and innovative hydrogen refuelling stations.

Jamie Cullen, Pacific Energy’s chief executive officer said, “With our already established reputation and track record of delivering broad-based hydrogen solutions, the acquisition of the Canberra Hydrogen Refuelling Facility perfectly aligns with our goal to be a leading provider of the infrastructure the sector is seeking to scale.”

Originally designed and constructed by Pacific Energy subsidiary, ENGV, the facility demonstrates the in-house capabilities and embedded culture of innovation while showcasing the capabilities of its equipment partners, NEL (electrolysers) and PDC Machines and IVYS Energy Solutions (hydrogen refuelling stations).

According to Pacific Energy, since operations commenced, the station has kick-started Canberra’s hydrogen mobility journey, serving a growing fleet of hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

The ACT Government, a FCEV fleet operator, will continue to access and utilise the station through an extended fleet lease provided by Hyundai.

“Combined with our commitment to support the ACT Government to decarbonise its transport sector, we look forward to supporting local organisations refuel their vehicles while considering new opportunities to grow the Territory’s FCEV fleet options,” said Cullen.

ActewAGL will also continue to be a customer of the facility, as well as other local organisations such as Woodside Energy and the Korean Embassy.

In late 2023, Pacific Energy entered an MOU with Hyundai, Toyota and Ampol to jointly develop hydrogen refuelling infrastructure in the ACT, combining their respective expertise and capabilities to construct stations for FCEVs.

Pacifc Energy state the ACT Government has been a continued supporter of these efforts, being an early adopter of hydrogen mobility in recognition of its role in creating a clean energy future for the Territory.

Fiona Wright, Deputy Director General, Environment, Water and Emissions Reduction,–, ACT Government said, “As part of our commitment to reach net zero by 2045, decarbonising the ACT transport sector is a key focus. Hydrogen will continue to have a role to play in this, with the Canberra Hydrogen Refuelling Station providing the essential infrastructure to meet future demand for this fuel type.”

The handover of the facility from ActewAGL to Pacific Energy occurred at the beginning of April, after which Pacific Energy will own and operate the station.