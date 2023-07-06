Over $6.5 million boost to WA e-waste projects

E-waste includes items with a plug, battery or cord that are no longer working or wanted.

The Infrastructure Grants Program supports an election commitment to ban e-waste disposal in landfill from next year.

The first round of funding has been allocated to 21 projects, which are expected to divert more than 17,000 tonnes of e-waste from landfill. These will create a total of 62 jobs and increase e-waste storage, collection and processing for over 920,000 customers.

The projects include the construction of e-waste management structures as well as the purchase of specialty storage bins and recycling equipment.

Six projects are based in regional WA and include infrastructure, such as concrete slabs, sheds, shelters, sea containers and cages, for local governments to collect and manage e-waste prior to processing.

Nearly $2.4 million will go towards two photovoltaic recycling facilities to reduce the disposal of solar panels to landfill. The investment includes automated recycling equipment predicted to process an additional 22,000 solar panels per year.\

Collection boxes for e-waste will be placed at four Containers for Change locations, including Wangara, Malaga, Kenwick and Cockburn, to encourage correct waste sorting.

WA’s e-waste ban will include large household appliances such as white goods, mobile phones, televisions, computers, screens, data storage, batteries, medical equipment, lighting and lamps.

Future phases of the ban would capture small household appliances like kettles, toasters and vacuums, as well as photovoltaic systems including solar panels, to support national harmonisation such as the Federal Government’s planned e-stewardship actions.

A second round of grant funding is scheduled for next year.

Environment minister Reece Whitby said, “E-waste is a rapidly growing stream of waste and this funding will increase reuse and recycling pathways for electrical and electronic items as well as create jobs.

“Banning e-waste disposal to landfill means we can recover valuable materials that would otherwise be lost, and in the process, build local industries as well as protect the environment.

“This is an important step in moving our State closer to its goal of a circular economy. I look forward to seeing these projects delivered and in operation.”

A full list of the 21 projects can be found here.