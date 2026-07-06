Australian aerospace company Hypersonix has been recognised at the 2026 Endeavour Awards for its continued advancement of hydrogen-powered hypersonic technology, reinforcing the nation’s growing presence in the global aerospace and defence sector.

Led by CEO Matt Hill, the company has focused on developing reusable scramjet-powered aircraft capable of sustained hypersonic flight, with its latest achievements marking milestones for both Australian innovation and the broader aerospace industry.

“It’s a major honour to be nominated as winners again, especially after our success in 2023,” said Hill. “This reflects our team’s consistent dedication, growth, and output in creating world-leading hypersonic technology and systems.

“Being recognised alongside some of Australia’s best manufacturers is a reminder that we are actively making a change and helping put Australian tech and innovation on the world map.”

Hypersonix was founded in 2019 by Dr Michael Smart, whose vision centred on using hydrogen scramjet propulsion to enable hypersonic access to space. After more than a decade working at NASA designing and testing hydrogen-fuelled scramjet engines, Smart returned to Australia to continue his propulsion research at the University of Queensland before establishing the company.

Since then, Hypersonix has developed its proprietary SPARTAN scramjet engine alongside the DART AE hypersonic demonstrator vehicle, securing international attention through a contract with the United States Defence Innovation Unit.

“Our mission has been constant since the very start – to develop reusable hydrogen-powered scramjet aircraft that fly faster, further, and to space,” said Hill. “Ultimately, we’re striving for sustained hypersonic space flight.”

This year marked a breakthrough for the company with the inaugural flight of the DART AE demonstrator aircraft. During testing, the vehicle achieved speeds exceeding Mach 5 using a hydrogen-powered scramjet engine — a world-first achievement for the technology.

“For hypersonic technology, this was a major industry breakthrough that showed what emerging technologies can achieve,” Hill said. “And for Hypersonix, this flight evidenced what Australian skills and innovation are capable of.”

The company’s values focus on engineering excellence, sustainability, innovation and collaboration, with hydrogen propulsion forming a central part of its long-term vision for cleaner, reusable aerospace systems.

Looking ahead, Hypersonix plans to build on the success of DART AE through additional hypersonic test flights for international defence and government organisations, while continuing development of its next-generation hypersonic vehicle, VISR.

“We have plans of offering our products to multiple markets and using our continuous learnings to develop our next generation hypersonic flyer – VISR,” said Hill.