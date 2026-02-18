Australia’s manufacturing future will be defined by modular systems, biotech integration and smart partnerships that empower SMEs to innovate, adapt and thrive.

Manufacturing has always been about transformation; raw materials into products, ideas into reality, science into solutions that improve lives. Currently, the sector is undergoing one of its most profound transformations since the industrial revolution. For small and medium enterprises (SMEs) like Micro-X, this moment presents both an opportunity and a challenge: to stay ahead, to stay relevant, and to deliver value with speed and precision.

These changes provide new opportunities for smaller players to shine. While we continue to see mega-factories being built around the world, I believe the true manufacturing success stories of the next decade will be about companies who are agile, adaptable and who can integrate across disciplines, such as biology, engineering and digital systems, to deliver flexible platforms that are centred on meeting customer need.

Modularity: manufacturing’s new architecture

Gone are the days when manufacturing success was defined by huge, fixed plants with sunk costs that tied manufacturers to one configuration for decades. Increasingly, the future belongs to modular, flexible, skid-based, and plug-and-play manufacturing systems.

This shift matters because capital risk is one of the greatest barriers to growth for SMEs. A multi-billion-dollar corporation may tolerate a 10-year payback on a bespoke facility, but SMEs can’t afford that luxury. Modular systems enable businesses to scale up or down quickly, deploy smaller units, and reconfigure production lines without ripping out entire plants. It’s about lowering capital risk while raising adaptability.

For biotech in particular, modularity is vital. The sector is characterised by rapid change, short product cycles, and the constant evolution of regulatory requirements. A modular facility isn’t just cheaper – it’s a hedge against uncertainty. You can validate and control each module, transfer processes between sites, and maintain consistency even as you innovate.

At Micro-X, we operate within a small manufacturing footprint that can be configured according to the different products being made on the line. Established by a group of former automobile workers, our facility learns from the best practices from the sector – lean manufacturing with precise quality control, and empowering workers to identify problems, devise solutions and engage management to quickly make changes. While automation and AI are increasingly being looked at to increase productivity, Micro-X uses data and automation strategically. We know that automation is not a panacea – our success and our innovation ultimately comes from our culture and our people.

Regulatory evolution: from barrier to enabler

Of course, innovation in biotech doesn’t happen in a vacuum. Regulatory frameworks are both guardrails and bottlenecks. As advanced therapeutics, biologics, biosimilars, and novel production processes, such as continuous manufacturing and single-use systems, gain traction, regulators are scrambling to keep up.

The regulatory process can be frustrating to companies who seek to be first to market. This is even more apparent with the recent changes in the European Union, where long processing delays to gain regulatory recognition through the Medical Device Regulation scheme are temporarily shutting companies out of a large market.

Speed-to-market is essential in biotech. But so is compliance. No matter how promising your molecule or process is, if you can’t navigate validation, traceability, and audits, you won’t reach patients or customers. That’s why SMEs must embed regulatory thinking and quality-by-design mindsets early. Compliance is not an afterthought; it must be part of the DNA of operations. This comes down to a combination of great processes and an experienced and trusted team.

Capital constraints and the investment climate

The other reality shaping biotech SMEs is capital. Access to capital is a challenge across global biotech markets, with higher interest rates, investor risk aversion, and macroeconomic uncertainty all squeezing funding.

In tough capital environments, the temptation is to chase scale or diversify recklessly. Considering the constraints that SMEs currently face in accessing capital, this is a risky proposition. The answer is to double down on fundamentals while focusing on operational excellence and efficient resource use. Investors want to see discipline; clear value propositions, robust pipelines, and capital-light strategies that can weather volatility. For SMEs, this means being ruthlessly efficient, running lean, and pivoting early when projects don’t deliver. From product development through to marketing, our team is given permission to identify new opportunities, make mistakes, learn from them quickly and adapt.

At Micro-X, we have also learned over time to focus on funded projects where we can walk alongside our customer, such as our Airport Passenger Self-Screening Checkpoint being developed with funding from the US Department of Homeland Security, or our Head CT for stroke diagnosis which is funded by the Australian Government in partnership with the Australian Stroke Alliance.

Partnerships and ecosystems: a smarter route to scale

Because building full-scale capacity is often prohibitive, SMEs increasingly turn to strategic partnerships, licensing, outsourcing, or teaming with contract manufacturing organisations and contract development and manufacturing organisations. This is not a weakness – it’s a smarter way to access capabilities you lack while focusing internal resources on core competencies.

The biotech future will be shaped not by isolated firms, but by ecosystems: consortia, shared infrastructure, incubators, and clusters where capital, talent, and regulatory expertise are pooled. Governments can play a catalytic role here, funding shared pilot plants or enabling SMEs to access critical infrastructure without bearing the full cost burden.

At Micro-X, we are increasingly looking at these kinds of partnerships, while retaining manufacture of our patented core technology that is at the heart of our products. We continue to work with and seek new partnerships, where we can contribute our core technology and work with partners to bring new products to market. As an example, we are currently working with Malaysian security manufacturer Billion Prima to bring a next generation baggage and parcel CT security scanner to market. Through these kinds of commercial partnerships, we can leverage the commercial skills of our partners while retaining and profiting from our core competencies.

Growth amid global uncertainty

There’s no denying that current global geopolitical uncertainties are spilling into capital and consumer markets, which have a flow-on effect to manufacturers. Despite the risks, I remain optimistic. The broader direction of manufacturing, particularly in biotech, is towards agility, convergence, and integration. SMEs who embrace modular platforms, invest in digital capability, embed compliance early, and leverage partnerships will not just survive, but thrive.

I’ve seen firsthand how these principles apply. We build mobile, miniaturised imaging systems using advanced materials and X-ray tubes made in Adelaide that were once thought impossible. Our success comes not from trying to replicate the scale of global giants – we can’t compete there – but from innovating in niche, high-value areas and building lean, adaptable systems that can expand globally with the help of quality partnerships.

The lesson is clear: the future of manufacturing won’t be written in concrete mega-plants. It will be written in modular units, digital models, collaborative ecosystems, and cross-disciplinary talent pools. SMEs with the courage to be agile, to focus, and to partner wisely will lead that future.

And that’s something to be excited about.