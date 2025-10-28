With AVT’s expertise and Oracle NetSuite, Fulton Industries Australia transformed fragmented systems into a unified platform that drives efficiency, automation, and scalable growth.

Every manufacturer reaches a critical point where their ambition exceeds the capabilities of their systems. For many, the very processes that once defined their success become the biggest obstacle to growth.

This was the situation at Fulton Industries Australia, a family-owned business founded in 1981 in West Gosford, NSW. The company had built a reputation as a manufacturer and distributor of underground and overhead electrical equipment, but its journey offers a powerful lesson on how a commitment to granular detail can lead to a fundamental digital change.

When the AVT team first met with Fulton Industries Australia, it was clear they were a business with enormous potential that was being held back by its own IT systems and processes. The company’s ambitions were hitting a wall built from three disconnected systems: Sybiz for finance, MYOB for accounting, and a reliance on fragmented spreadsheets for everything else. This operational inefficiency was preventing them from scaling, causing errors and frustrating delays.

“Our sales staff could never be certain if stock was available, and costing sheets had to be manually pieced together. There were times when products were being quoted on for sales orders that had already been sold the day before. The fragmentation and lack of visibility were holding us back from growing,” said CEO and co-owner Mark Donnelly.

From obstacle to foundation

The priority was to establish a single source of truth. The previous setup meant a single product record could exist in multiple places, creating a constant risk of inconsistency and error. This was the root cause of issues, such as quoting on products that had already been sold.

The partnership with Fulton Industries began with a clean, strategic migration of its business data into Oracle NetSuite, delivered by its implementation partner, AVT. The project did not simply involve moving information; its architecture was redesigned to ensure that every piece of data, from customer details to individual inventory items, was accurate and connected within a unified platform. This foundational work enabled every other success, where the big-picture benefits, such as tripled revenue and national expansion, are a direct consequence of the small, strategic automations and data integrity built into the NetSuite platform.

The power of precision automation

With the company’s data consolidated, automations were built that would have a large impact on efficiency. NetSuite was configured to integrate live inventory data directly into the sales quoting process, empowering sales staff with real-time accuracy and cutting down quote generation from hours to minutes. This kind of detail-oriented automation drove transformative results. Director of operations and co-owner, Todd Fulton, experienced this change firsthand.

“The move from manual systems into NetSuite was daunting, but the change has been enormous. Customer enquiries that once took days now take minutes,” he said.

One of the most powerful automations implemented was the leveraging of NetSuite’s matrix item functionality. This was key to managing its massive and growing product catalogue of over 500,000 SKUs with customised variations. By automating the linking of product drawings and documents to quotes, the manual search for files was eliminated, resulting in time savings and reduced errors.

A scalable business model for the future

Fulton Industries Australia’s business model is unique and complex, so the strategy had to be equally sophisticated. As David Podger, commercial & marketing manager, who leads its online strategy, explained.

“Our business is not out of the box. Every customer requires variations,” he said

With NetSuite SuiteCommerce Advanced, a tool for customer empowerment was built. The platform was tailored to allow clients to configure complex industrial products themselves, ensuring accurate pricing and data capture from the first click. This self-service automation has become a hallmark of its modern operation and is positioning it for expansion across Australia and into New Zealand.

The implementation of NetSuite’s Warehouse Management System has revolutionised key processes such as picking, dispatching, labelling, and replenishment. By leveraging the capabilities of NetSuite’s SuiteCloud module, AVT developed numerous customised workflow automations designed for Fulton Industries Australia, effectively eliminating manual tasks. This shift not only enhanced automation and streamlined processes but also achieved operational efficiencies across departments, positioning Fulton Industries Australia for scalable growth and success.

Since the implementation in 2019, the company has doubled its staff, tripled its revenue, and is well placed to handle a projected catalogue of more than one million SKUs. The visibility integrated into its system allows its management team to make decisions more quickly and with greater confidence.

The story of Fulton Industries Australia is a testament to what is possible when a company commits to a digital change, from the ground up. As Donnelly told us in a final reflection on their journey, “NetSuite gives us clarity, efficiency and scalability, and with AVT by our side, we are confident about the next stage of our journey.”