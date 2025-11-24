CAPS has delivered complete air and power solutions to Australian businesses for more than 45 years and is now packaging its service and support experience into CAPS Care.

Continuining the well-established and industry leading services, CAPS Care features diagnostic and maintenance programs that ensure your equipment runs smoothly.

Continually looking to delivering additional value for its customers, and now as part of the Ingersoll Rand group, CAPS is sharing its enhanced support and assurances to its customers.

Throughout the operational life of your equipment, CAPS Care provides clients with ongoing warranty, parts and service plans, ensuring the greatest value for managing assets. Scheduled air compressor maintenance, as well as using predictive analytics, helps prevent unexpected interruptions in your production.

The four types of CAPS Care programs have been established to cater for different requirements.

Packaged care allows you to purely focus on maximising your operation while knowing your equipment is covered. With scheduled maintenance and predictive analytics, it helps prevent production disruptions and covers your new equipment with total extended warranty coverage.

With extended air-end warranty for new Ingersoll Rand Equipment. Planned Care provides predictable maintenance, diagnostics, and detects early problems.

If you believe you have the service capability but want regular access to genuine OEM parts, then, Parts Care is for you and can be setup as either automated shipments or a reminder plan.

Want to predict problems before they occur? Performance Care provides predictable maintenance, diagnostics, and access to CAPS Insights for early problem detection.

CAPS delivers global solutions, suited to Australian conditions, backed by local service, with skilled across its 10 branches nationwide.

To find out how CAPS Care can optimise your operation, get in touch with the CAPS team on 1800 800 878 or check out www.caps.com.au