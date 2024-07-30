Optimising manufacturing with HMI panels

Image: APS Industrial

SIMATIC HMI Unified Basic Panels set a new standard in industrial automation, streamlining data communication and visualisation.

SIMATIC HMI (Human-Machine Interface) Unified Basic Panels, manufactured in Europe by Siemens, enables users to streamline data communication between machines and humans.

The panel, distributed by APS Industrial, is part of a family of ‘unified panels’ manufactured by Siemens.

These panels are part of the Siemens’ Human Machine Interface (HMI) portfolio, designed for monitoring, control and visualisation in industrial automation applications.

The interfaces are used to monitor and manage machines and systems effectively.

“Siemens has created a unified landscape for all HMIs, enabling us to access and visualise better data faster and more efficiently,” said Matthew Buser, product manager for factory automation products at APS Industrial.

“In today’s digitalisation space, this capability is essential.”

In manufacturing, HMI panels enable operators to quickly respond to issues, subsequently improving operational efficiency and ensuring consistent product quality.

The SIMATIC Unified Basic Panels fully integrate with the Siemens family of factory automation products, including S7-1500 controllers and SINAMICS G220 variable frequency drives. This ensures seamless visualisation of data to empower operators to make informed and effective decisions.

Data visualisations can effectively simplify complex data into visual formats, making patterns and trends easier to identify and understand, thus aiding in informed decision-making and effective communication of insights.

This can all be done in real-time with Siemens Unified Basic Panels.

These panels not only simplify data interpretation but also enhance accessibility to vital information through their intuitive touchscreen interface.

“Typically, engineers can create their own graphics to display data specific to their applications,” said Buser.

“These panels come with standard objects that can be used to design these graphics, however engineers can customise these visuals based on the specific process data they want to display.

Siemens, through its master distributor in Australia, APS Industrial, offers an HMI solution for every application.

Siemens Unified Basic Panels come with various mounting options, certifications, and device variations, which allows for use in all environmental conditions.

Available in four display sizes from 4” to 12”, all models have the same performance, the same number of hardware interfaces and the same functionality.

Information from these panels can also be accessed remotely through standard consumer devices like smartphones and tablets.

The maintenance-free web client offers flexible remote access to the visualisation, independent of on-site device operation.

This is all accessible through a web browser, with no additional software required.

“In production environments today, there’s a significant shift towards edge technology, allowing for remote access across different plants and locations,” said Buser.

“This connectivity underpins Industry 4.0 advancements across industries, enabling seamless communication and operations management from afar.

“This means businesses can efficiently monitor and control processes across their operations remotely, improving overall efficiency and responsiveness.”

Addressing cybersecurity concerns

Naturally, with connected devices, there are inherent security concerns, considering the device has access to important information.

Buser explained that Siemens, with its experience in manufacturing, has established itself as a global leader in cybersecurity management.

“Siemens is at the top of the tree in terms of cybersecurity management,” he said.

“They are market leaders globally, both within their own organisation and in the products they sell.

“Buzzwords like ‘digitalisation journey’ and ‘Industry 4.0’ were coined with their influence.”

Buser said that Siemens understands that for businesses to be successful in a digitalised world, processes need to be safe and secure.

“While nothing is ever 100 per cent secure, choosing Siemens gives you the best chance to mitigate those risks.”

Victoria’s Big Build with Siemens

and APS

Siemens HMI panels are being utilised in the construction of concrete tunnel segments meant for the Northeast Link, one of Victoria’s largest infrastructure projects.

The Northeast Link represents the largest investment in Melbourne’s northeast, transforming how people navigate the city.

As part of Victoria’s Big Build, it encompasses three major road projects.

The 6.5km Northeast Link tunnels, stretching from Watsonia to Bulleen, will address a critical gap in Melbourne’s freeway network, removing 15,000 trucks from local roads daily and reducing travel times by up to 35 minutes.

Additionally, the project includes upgrades to the Eastern Freeway and M80 Ring Road, featuring new lanes, smart technology, and a seamless connection to the Northeast Link tunnels.

This program is meticulously planned to ensure the projects open in 2028, integrating all components of the Northeast Link.

The tunnel segments are being manufactured at the LS Precast site, which was revamped with Siemens products, with the assistance of APS Industrial.

“The large concrete batching plant here on-site previously had two different SCADA systems running on two different PLC networks,” said Steve Bleijswijk, director at Deacam.

“We had to design the static mould vibration system from scratch, where we leaned heavily on Siemens and APS to provide us with variable speed drives, motor protection circuit breakers, and other panel accessories.”

All of which, can be interfaced with Unified Basic Panels.

As Bleijswijk explained, APS doesn’t just provide Deacam with access to high standard automation equipment from Siemens; it also provides a great service.

“APS provides us with world-class technology, along with product support for that same technology,” he said.

“Without those guys, we really wouldn’t have ended up with the solution that we’ve got here.

“We’ve got a great relationship with them, and they’re invested in our outcomes.”