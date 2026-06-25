MegaTrans 2026 will debut its Operator Hub, uniting leading freight operators for practical conversations and industry connection.

MegaTrans 2026 is set to place a sharper focus on Australia’s transport and logistics operators, with the new Operator Hub, presented by Geotab, gaining strong traction ahead of the event. Making its first appearance at the show, the Operator Hub will position operators at the centre of the exhibition floor, creating a dedicated environment where some of the nation’s largest transport and logistics companies can engage directly with industry peers.

Major names including Amazon, DP World, UPS, Maersk, Centurion, Wettenhalls, Cold Xpress, Hi-Trans Express, Aramex, TFM Express, FBT Transwest and SGS Logistics have already confirmed their participation. Their teams will be on hand to meet attendees, exchange insights and speak openly about the realities of keeping freight moving across Australia.

The concept is designed to complement the broader exhibition, offering a practical counterpoint to traditional product and service showcases. Rather than focusing solely on technology, the Operator Hub brings operational expertise into the spotlight, giving visitors direct access to those managing fleets, distribution networks and large-scale freight operations.

“We are happy to confirm Maersk’s participation in the Operators Hub at MegaTrans 2026,” a Maersk representative said. “This platform is a pivotal industry gathering, and we see it as the perfect venue to engage in meaningful, face-to-face dialogue with our partners and customers. We are excited to share our vision for integrated logistics and collaborate on building more resilient and sustainable supply chains for the future.

“MegaTrans represents a key moment for the sector, and we look forward to being at the heart of the conversation.”

Tailored for fleet managers, transport companies and owner-operators, the Operator Hub creates a space for direct engagement with the people behind day-to-day operations. From immediate challenges to long-term planning, the focus is firmly on practical experience, open discussion and meaningful industry connections.

Tony Mellick, CEO of Hi-Trans Express, said the event will provide a valuable platform to connect with industry peers.

“The Operator Hub at MegaTrans will provide Hi-Trans Express with the opportunity to connect face-to-face with the industry,” he said. “We’re eager to be part of the 2026 event.”

The Operator Hub will also extend into the conference program, with operator representatives joining sessions on the MegaTrans stage. Attendees can expect firsthand insights, real-world lessons and discussion around operational challenges, innovation and the future direction of transport and logistics.

Organisers say the initiative reflects a broader shift across the sector. As supply chains become increasingly complex and customer expectations continue to rise, the perspectives of those executing freight operations are becoming more critical to the wider industry.

Prime Creative Media Head of Marketing – Events Molly Hancock, said the Operator Hub was designed to provide that direct access.

“Having these major operators involved gives attendees direct access to the decision makers shaping Australia’s transport networks,” Siobhan said. “It means real conversations about contracts, partnerships, efficiency and future planning, straight from the businesses moving freight at scale every day.

“For anyone looking to grow, adapt or sharpen their operation, the Operator Hub delivers insight you can take straight back to the business.”

The feature forms part of a broader effort to ensure MegaTrans represents the full scope of Australia’s freight and logistics ecosystem. Alongside operators, the event will bring together technology providers, infrastructure stakeholders, policymakers and supply chain specialists to examine the issues influencing the sector.

Industry collaboration continues to build in the lead-up to the event. Peak bodies such as the Victorian Transport Association (VTA) are contributing to the conference program, with the VTA set to host its Alternative Fuel Summit co-located with MegaTrans. The summit will explore decarbonisation pathways for freight operators, including electric, hydrogen and biofuel transport solutions.

Combined with the exhibition and conference program, these elements are designed to create a platform where attendees can engage with both the operational realities and strategic decisions shaping Australia’s freight networks.

Organisers say the Operator Hub will also act as a central meeting point for businesses seeking new partnerships or strengthen existing relationships within the transport and logistics sector.

With strong interest continuing to build, the Operator Hub is expected to become one of the most active areas on the show floor and a reflection of the Australian transport and logistics industry.

MegaTrans will take place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from 16 to 17 September 2026, bringing together suppliers, technology providers, fleet operators, logistics companies, infrastructure stakeholders and government to address the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of freight.