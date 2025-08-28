On the cusp of a milestone in materials testing

Test Machines’ custom-made solutions allow customers to obtain a machine that suits particular needs. Pictured: Metallic wire torsion testing machine. Image: Test Machines Australia

As Test Machines Australia nears an industry milestone, managing director Paul Cibotto joined Manufacturers’ Monthly to reflect on the company’s impact on Australia’s materials testing sector.

Marking 25 years in business and 10 under its current name, Test Machines Australia traces its roots to general manager Paul Cibotto’s earlier career. After working for a company that showed little interest in expanding its successful materials testing division, Cibotto stepped in to separate and revive the operation with his own initiative and financial backing. He described this as his “sink or swim” moment and a chance to back his own ideas without limitation.

“They wanted to go in a different direction,” said Cibotto. “All the knowledge, all the customer relationships and supplier connections were with me. Nothing stopped me from continuing. I spoke with the company, and they were supportive. I bought the division off them, rebranded it, and made it my own. It was a very peaceful transition.”

Now, Test Machines serves almost all manufacturing industries, as well as universities and defence departments. It manufactures testing equipment for quality control departments. The company also repairs other brands of testing equipment, refurbishes older machines with new technology, and calibrates and services all brands. As the company has evolved, its focus has broadened beyond manufacturing universal testing machines to include specialised solutions tailored to the needs of the local market.

“In Australia, with only 25 million people, we need machines tailored to our standards and requirements. It is a small market, so we must adapt, and offer things that others do not,” said Cibotto. “We’re a bit removed from the rest of the world, and that’s not a bad thing – it gives us the freedom to do things differently.”

This adaptation presents itself through Test Machines’ customer-made solutions that allow customers to obtain a machine that suits their own particular needs. Cibotto said this differs from larger testing machine companies who are not interested in custom-made single enquires. He said that the company’s machine engineers thrive in applying expertise to understanding what the customer needs – and why they need it.

“This is our skill. Quite often the machine a customer needs doesn’t even exist,” he said. “Because we’re a smaller manufacturer, we can take the time to build exactly what the customer wants – whether that means a wider or taller frame, different load cells, or even fully customised software.”

While this niche has facilitated growth within the company, Cibotto admits that he has purposely kept this growth controlled to maintain the company’s quality service and support. He insisted this is born out of the reality that if you have a bad product but excellent support, it’s redeemable. But if you’ve got a great product and no support, no warranty, no service – it’s useless.

“I deliberately kept it controlled – we have a reputation for excellent service and support, and I didn’t want to lose that,” he said. “You can’t always control cost or production – but you can 100 per cent control service and support. They’re the least expensive parts of any project but make the biggest difference.”

Test Machines Australia offerings

• Tensile testers

• Torsion testers

• Spring testers

• Strain gauges

• Melt flow index machines

• Load cells

• Coefficient of friction tester

• Pressure and displacement transducers

• Impact testers

• Data acquisition and displays

• ASTM cutting dies

• Concrete compression testing machines

• Testing machine accessories

• Repairs and servicing

Taking a moment to celebrate

Test Machines has enabled Cibotto to fully realise his vision, and he said seeing the company grow into what it is today makes him proud. Professionally, it has given him and his team the opportunity to develop and deliver products that didn’t – and still don’t – exist elsewhere in the market. He attributes this success to his unwavering ‘glass-half-full’ attitude.

“With risk comes reward. A lot of people think, ‘What if it fails?’ But I’ve always had a ‘What if it succeeds?’ attitude,” said Cibotto. “It’s been my baby, and it’s let me put my ideas into motion. Not every one of them worked, but the positives far outweigh the negatives.”

Though the journey has been far from easy, he insists he still loves what he does every single day. For Cibotto, the real reward lies in seeing customers using the machines that Test Machines has crafted.

“If you enjoy what you do, it doesn’t feel like work. Yes, I work seven days a week and odd hours – but I don’t mind, because I enjoy it,” he said. “You’re designing, creating, building. I can see why people who build bridges or buildings feel so proud.”

Expanding alongside industry demands

Recently, the company’s repairs division has grown substantially due to financial constraints across many industries. Now doing a lot more repairs and refurbishments using Australian-made products, Test Machines can get customers back up and running much faster.

“We’ve been expanding into machine repairs and upgrades, but we’re doing it slowly and carefully,” said Cibotto. “It would be easy to put people in every state and set up workshops, but if they start overpromising or making mistakes, it damages the brand.”

The company also brought all calibration and servicing in-house after external providers failed to meet standards. Committed to protecting its reputation, Test Machines now offers a fast turnaround service to help reduce downtime.

“We’re now doing calibrations and services not just across Australia, but internationally. We aren’t chasing that work – it’s coming to us. That tells me the name has weight now,” said Cibotto.

Test Machines is also preparing to expand into the civil engineering sector, after identifying a gap in the market for testing machines that meet compliance standards. This expansion will go in line with the company’s same values; if it carries the brand, it must be perfect.

“We’ve been doing a lot of repairs and service work on civil engineering machines, and we’re finding many of them don’t actually meet the relevant standards,” said Cibotto. “We can make machines that meet the standards, that output data simply, that are automated, easy to use, and mistake-proof. Close enough’ doesn’t cut it for us.”

Chasing more milestones

Test Machines is now applying for Australian Made certification, as part of a renewed focus on local manufacturing. While economics have meant that some machines are manufactured overseas to Test Machines’ designs, Cibotto is committed to increasing the Australian-made content.

“We’ve always believed in Australian-made. Sometimes economics or customer expectations make it difficult, but if we can make it here, I prefer to – I’m a toolmaker by trade, and I enjoy it,” he said. “It’s also more efficient. The design and drawings are done here, so we can go straight to the workshop and have it built in hours or days, instead of dealing with delays or mistakes from overseas.

“A lot of our fixtures and custom setups are now made in-house in Melbourne.”

Another key project that stands out for Cibotto is Test Machines’ work in partnership with the United Nations. This involved setting up a testing lab for the Tanzania Bureau of Statistics.

“The lab included more than 20 different machines, and we were responsible for setting up the equipment and training their staff. It’s something I’m quite proud of,” he said.

As it marks a key milestone and chases more, Test Machines Australia continues to evolve with the industry, staying focused on practical innovation, local expertise, and meeting the needs of a specialised market.