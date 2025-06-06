ON Accelerate 9 showcases national innovation potential in deep tech

Image: CSIRO

CSIRO celebrated the progress and achievements of its latest ON Accelerate cohort at a showcase in Melbourne yesterday.

ON Accelerate tackles the barriers that hold deep tech research back, fast-tracking breakthrough ideas into real-world applications and market-ready ventures.

The showcase highlighted the strides made by the 11 deep tech teams since the three-month program began in April.

Each team was selected for their solutions and ideas at the cutting edge of technology, including drug development, healthcare delivery and sustainability.

The ON Accelerate 9 cohort has collectively reached several key milestones, including over $33.8 million in grant funding and capital investment, demonstrating their potential to address critical market needs and drive financial progress.

Each of the 11 teams achieved technology validation through the program, with their accomplishments ranging from advancing novel medical treatments and diagnostic tools to developing sustainable industrial solutions.

Dr Jen Taylor, executive director of Future Industries at CSIRO, highlighted the impact of this year’s cohort in industries vital to Australia’s future, including biotech and healthcare innovation.

“We’re incredibly proud to support the next wave of Australian researchers endeavouring to solve society’s most critical challenges,” said Taylor.

“Establishing connections with the broader innovation ecosystem, including mentors, investors and customers, is crucial for success, yet no easy feat, and continues to be a key barrier impacting Australian research translation.

“We’re committed to breaking down these barriers and unlocking pathways for success, ensuring this cohort continues on its impressive growth trajectory to boost Australia’s global research competitiveness and contribute to future economic growth.”

Dr Brennan Mills of I-VADE, from Edith Cowan University, was announced as the ON Accelerate 9 recipient of the esteemed 2025 Stanford Australia Foundation Hawkins Ueland & CSIRO ON scholarship.

The scholarship offers an ON Accelerate alum the opportunity to participate in the prestigious Executive Education Program at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

“The Stanford Australia Foundation’s Hawkins Ueland & CSIRO ON scholarship will play an integral role in supporting Dr Brennan Mills from I-VADE, to continue his innovation pathway. The award will help deepen I-VADE’s commercialisation capabilities to translate a breakthrough idea to an indispensable solution for those working in the healthcare industry,” said Stanford Australia Foundation spokesperson, Roisin Ryan.

Notably, Ella Casale of Elemental Therapeutics, from The University of Melbourne was awarded the CSIRO ON Impactful Leadership Award for her exceptional program performance, receiving $10,000 to support ongoing professional development in innovation.

Throughout the ON Accelerate program, each team was provided with the tools and resources to translate their ideas into tangible solutions and market-ready ventures.

Personalised coaching, customer and investor engagement skills, entrepreneurial and commercialisation training, and event support are just some of the components of helping drive the success of the Accelerate 9 cohort well beyond the lifespan of the three-month program.

The 11 teams now join the ranks of ON Program alumni, which have gone on to create 83 new companies, secure $336 million in commercialisation grants and raise $415 million in investment capital.

Highlights from the Accelerate 9 cohort’s achievements include: