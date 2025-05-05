Old company phones can support domestic violence victims this DV Prevention Month

Image: DV Safe Phone

In support of Domestic Violence Prevention Month (May), not-for-profits MobileMuster and DV Safe Phone urge Australian businesses to donate their unused, working mobile phones to dvsafephone.org.au.

The donations will support the nearly 3 million domestic violence victim-survivors in Australia, helping them escape abusive situations and rebuild their lives.

Recent ABS data shows that one in five Australian women have been stalked, with 78 per cent of these cases involving experiencing unwanted digital contact through phones, emails, and social media. Technology-facilitated abuse (TFA) rates are escalating at an alarming rate, having increased over 650 per cent over the past five years in Victoria alone.

As half of Australians will experience TFA in their lifetime, the need for safe and secure communication for domestic violence victim-survivors has never been more urgent.

“Tech-facilitated abuse can be devastating. Studies show that the abuser is usually known to the person, so a safe phone is more than just a communication device; it’s a gateway to freedom for many. It allows victim-survivors to seek help without fear of surveillance or control by their abuser,” said founder and CEO of DV Safe Phone, Ashton Wood.

“This DV prevention month is a perfect opportunity to clear out old phones and devices and donate it to DV Safe Phone to enable more victim-survivors to start again.”

Louise Hyland, CEO of the Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association and MobileMuster, emphasised the collective effort needed,

“Corporate sponsorship through phone donations is one of the easiest and most impactful things businesses can do this DV Prevention Month. If it’s broken and DV Safe Phone can’t rehome it, it will be recycled with MobileMuster ensuring nothing goes to landfill,” she said.

“We understand data security is paramount for businesses, which is why all donated phones are thoroughly checked to ensure they are de-registered and factory reset before being repurposed. If a phone is still signed in, we work with the donor to securely wipe the device or responsibly recycle it,” added Wood.

MobileMuster is donating $30,000 to help DV Safe Phone expand their reach, and help hundreds of victim-survivors directly.

For information on how to erase data from an old phone, visit MobileMuster’s guidance for Android and iPhone Operating Systems (iOS).