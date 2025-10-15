South Australian camper trailer manufacturer Offline Campers has received international recognition, winning an Australian Good Design Award for its Solitaire Hybrid Camper.

The company took home the award for Excellence in Design and Innovation in the Product Design category at the International Good Design Awards – one of the world’s longest-running programs celebrating outstanding design under this year’s theme “Design for Better.”

The Solitaire Hybrid Camper combines offroad toughness with luxury interior comforts. It features a queen-sized bed, dining area for up to eight people, a kitchen, heating and reverse-cycle air conditioning, 2,500 litres of storage, and an ensuite accessible from the bedroom. Its roof, awning, and levelling system are fully automated for ease of use, while the camper also includes a heated shower, toilet, and café-style windows.

Founder Sam Reynolds said the design focused on enabling Australians to travel further in comfort and safety.

“Our focus at Offline Campers is on building the highest quality campers, using Australian components such as steel and electronic fittings, aimed to withstand the harshest conditions of remote and off-grid locations so that people can travel further, for longer, and in comfort,” Reynolds said.

He added that accessibility and ease of setup were core to the Solitaire’s design.

“The Solitaire has been designed to suit people of all abilities and ages, with simple assembly an important design feature to ensure equipment is easy to access at any time. People can set up quickly, then take things slowly with the Solitaire, with all the mod cons possible.”

The Good Design Awards jury praised the Solitaire as an example of “camping versatility through clever packaging and thoughtful touches,” noting its off-road capability and the comfort level of larger hybrid caravans. “Overall, a clever all-round package and great example of Australian design and ingenuity in this very competitive market,” the jury said.

One of few local companies designing and manufacturing in Australia, Offline Campers continues to rely on Australian-made components, positioning itself as the “Swiss Army Knife” of the camper trailer world.