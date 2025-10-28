Brisbane-based ObvioHealth has signed a three-year agreement with clinical-stage biotechnology company Vaxxas to support late-stage trials of its needle-free vaccination technology.

Under the deal, Vaxxas has chosen ObvioGo® as its preferred digital clinical trial platform, enabling the biotech firm to advance towards commercialisation. The announcement comes shortly after Vaxxas raised AUD$90 million to accelerate its high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) technology.

ObvioGo consolidates clinical trial functions such as eConsent, eCOA, safety monitoring, telehealth, patient engagement, and data reporting into a single platform. The solution also integrates with existing eClinical systems, providing real-time visibility and reusable study libraries.

“This platform will streamline data capture, improve protocol compliance, and scale efficiently across complex trials,” said Taylor Major, senior director of commercial operations at ObvioHealth. “By pairing the Vaxxas HD-MAP technology, which reduces the need for cold chain distribution and simplifies vaccination, with our ObvioGo app that enables patients to capture their trial data from any location, we can broaden the reach of life-saving vaccines globally.”

Vaxxas’ HD-MAP technology enables needle-free administration and may reduce reliance on strict temperature controls, lowering costs and logistical challenges. It also opens the possibility of home-based self-administration, improving vaccine access worldwide.

“At Vaxxas, our mission is to reimagine how vaccines are delivered, including to regions where access has been limited by infrastructure and resources,” said Dr Angus Forster, chief technology officer at Vaxxas. “Partnering with ObvioHealth will allow us to operate more efficiently, scale seamlessly, and move faster through later-stage clinical studies.”

The collaboration initially focuses on eCOA services, platform enablement, and scientific consulting for novel trial designs that leverage decentralised clinical trial capabilities. ObvioHealth’s Australian operations team will work closely with Brisbane-based Vaxxas to ensure alignment and seamless program execution.

The partnership underlines the growing role of digital, patient-centric platforms in modern vaccine development, particularly for technologies that aim to expand global access while reducing logistical complexity.