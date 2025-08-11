Objective3D partners with Nikon SLM to expand metal additive manufacturing

Image: Nikon/Objective 3D

Objective3D is pleased to announce its new strategic partnership with Nikon SLM Solutions, a global leader in metal additive manufacturing (AM), to deliver advanced metal AM technologies to the manufacturing, medical, and education sectors across Australia and New Zealand.

This partnership follows the recent merger between Objective3D and the TCL Group, a move that consolidates two of the region’s most experienced AM providers under one banner. As part of this evolution, Nikon SLM replaces Colibrium Additive as Objective3D’s dedicated metal AM partner.

“Our merger with TCL has allowed us to unify resources and technical capabilities, paving the way for a stronger, more focused approach to metal additive manufacturing,” said Matt Minio, Business Unit Manager at Objective3D. “Partnering with Nikon SLM is the next logical step in delivering high-quality, production-grade metal AM solutions to the region.”

Nikon SLM’s Laser Powder Bed Fusion technology has already seen significant adoption in Australian research and academic institutions, with many universities and advanced research centres utilising the technology under the previous TCL Hofmann banner.

“Nikon SLM has already demonstrated its value in the research and education space,” said Elias Baini, general manager of Objective3D. “What we’re now focused on is accelerating that success into the commercial sectors—helping manufacturers and medical innovators implement proven, scalable metal AM solutions that reduce lead times and enable design freedom.”

This partnership aligns with Objective3D’s commitment to offer only best-in-class additive manufacturing technologies, backed by a unique value proposition: Objective3D not only supplies these advanced solutions, but also uses them daily within one of Australia’s largest 3D printing service bureaus.

“Objective3D’s in-house service bureau, where they manufacture using the same technologies they sell, makes them a powerful partner in the region,” said William Li, territory manager – ANZ at Nikon SLM. “They’re not just resellers—they’re practitioners. That’s a critical advantage for customers looking to implement metal AM with confidence.”

As part of the partnership, Objective3D will provide full sales, application support, installation, and post-sales services for Nikon SLM systems, as well as continue to educate the local market on how to best implement and scale metal AM within their own operations.

“Our customers expect solutions that work in the real world, not just on paper,” added Minio. “Nikon SLM’s systems are designed for production – fast, repeatable, and industrial-grade – and that’s exactly what our market needs.”

The collaboration also strengthens Objective3D’s long-term strategy to support the growing demand for localised manufacturing, particularly in industries facing complex supply chain pressures or requiring highly customised metal components.

For more information about the partnership or to request a consultation, visit

www.objective3d.com.au or email enquiries@objective3d.com.au. Be sure to check out Objective 3D’s upcoming live webinar on 10th September here https://nikon-slm-solutions.com/webinars/advancing-metal-am-across-australia-new-zealand/