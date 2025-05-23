Objective3D Open Morning

Image: Objective 3D

Attend an exclusive industry event that goes beyond the typical 3D printing open house – Objective3D’s Open Morning – Accelerate additive: Real-world success with industrial 3D printing, happening in Carrum Downs, VIC on Thursday 12 June, from 8:30am to 11:30am.

You’ll get direct access to an advanced Additive Manufacturing Centre in Australia – a true Centre of Excellence where real parts are made every day using the very same technologies we supply.

Objective3D is 100 per cent dedicated to additive manufacturing. With over 300,000 parts printed annually and an unmatched portfolio of Stratasys, Formlabs, Nikon SLM, Artec 3D, and Materialise solutions, we don’t just talk about 3D printing – they live it.

Why attend?

Hear from Stratasys, Form Labs, Nikon SLM, and Materialise.

Customer Spotlight – Walkinshaw Group: Real-world use of AM in motorsport, tooling and production.

Tour our full-service AM Centre with live tech demos.

Network over breakfast with engineers, designers and decision-makers.

To reserve your seat, please visit https://fs30.formsite.com/vernttm/o3d-open-morning-june/index