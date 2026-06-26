A new Nutrien $30 million Victorian facility triples domestic manufacturing capacity to strengthen supply chains and improve access to farming inputs.

Nutrien Ag Solutions has officially opened a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Victoria, tripling its domestic manufacturing capacity and boosting long-term supply chain security for Australian farmers.

The purpose-built East Coast Manufacturing and Distribution Centre in Laverton North will manufacture, blend, store and distribute plant nutrition and crop chemical products, reducing the company’s reliance on transporting goods from Western Australia.

The $30 million investment is designed to improve product availability and provide greater certainty for farmers amid ongoing global and domestic supply chain disruptions.

Nutrien Ag Solutions managing director Adrian Capogreco said the facility represented a significant investment in Australia’s agricultural supply chain.

“In recent months, Australia’s agricultural sector has been subject to disruptions in the global environment, be it geopolitical tensions, the shifting economic environment, or even weather events closer to home,” Mr Capogreco said.

“At Nutrien, we’re focusing on the things we can control, and that includes our ability to boost our manufacturing footprint here on the east coast. Offering greater reliability to our farmers is a high priority for our team, and I’m delighted that we can continue to excel in meeting the seasonal needs of customers, particularly during those peak periods.”

The centre will support key manufacturing functions including formulation, blending, product storage and distribution, while helping shorten delivery times for customers across the eastern states.

Nutrien Ag Solutions national manufacturing manager Cherine Kerbaj said expanding production capacity in Melbourne would improve flexibility and reliability for farmers.

“Farmers can expect greater flexibility and reliability when it comes to product availability. Having additional capacity produced right here in Melbourne means we can ease transport costs and avoid the complexity of boosting supply via other regions,” Ms Kerbaj said.

“This world class facility enables us to effectively triple our domestic manufacturing capacity, which puts Nutrien front and centre when it comes to delivering reliability across the supply chain.”

The Laverton North site complements Nutrien’s recently completed West Coast Bulk Fertiliser Facility in Perth, a $70 million long-term leased facility.