NT manufacturing receives new Steeline GRP investment

Image: Steeline

The Northern Territory now boasts advanced manufacturing capabilities thanks to a Steeline GRP investement in Australia’s longest-reach robot welder, largest aluminium router and a state-of-the-art beamline for metal processing and manufacturing.

This nation-leading machinery is underpinned by a substantial training and upskilling program to equip local workers with the skills needed to operate such sophisticated technology.

The collaborative project led by Steeline in partnership with local robotics and automation company Diverseco and Charles Darwin University (CDU) greatly boosts the NT’s industrial self-reliance and skills base.

It will reduce supply risk for many of the region’s businesses and create a local source of high-quality processed products for critical industries such as defence, energy, gas, mining and construction.

To assist with advancing Territory capability, Steeline secured $800,000 in co-investment from the NT Government’s Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem Fund (AMEF).

The total project pool of $3.5 million consists of matching the $800,000 co-investment dollar-for-dollar, plus contributing an additional $1.9 million through in-kind services, support, and labour.

“The team at Steeline GRP is passionate about local manufacturing and local processing. The new in-house advanced manufacturing capabilities we have rival or match that of any manufacturer anywhere in Australia or SE Asia and will compliment all industries – defence, energy, gas, mining, maritime and construction – requiring the local capability for projects big or small,” Steeline GRP, General Manager Tony Halikos.

“Based on the advanced capabilities we now have, Steeline GRP is now able to process some of the largest carbon steel, aluminium steel and stainless steel products in sizes currently unable to be handled elsewhere in many parts of Australia.”

Steeline’s facility is at the forefront of advanced manufacturing in the NT, featuring advanced automated metal manufacturing technology, including a Kawasaki Long-Reach Robotic Welding System with a 2.1m arm on an 8m track, a 14-axis ART Metaltek XB1200 Beamline Fabrication Machine and a true 2.5m x 11m ART Router Machine.

The technology is locally supported by skilled staff with specialised STEM capabilities not currently available in the region, increasing local employment and reducing the need for outsourcing.

In addition to the support made under the AMEF project, Steeline has further advanced its manufacturing capability by complimenting these pieces of equipment with a new 12000kw Fibre Laser Machine, a 40 metre Ocean Steel Shot Blasting machine and an LVD Turret Punch Press, to enable end-to-end processing capacity.