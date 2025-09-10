A new drone test flight facility in the Northern Territory is giving manufacturers the opportunity to test their technology in some of the world’s most diverse terrain and extreme weather conditions.

Charles Darwin University’s North Australia Centre for Autonomous Systems (NACAS) has officially launched its Airspace Integration Research Facility (AIR-F) at the Katherine Rural Campus. The site is the only purpose-built unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) test facility in northern Australia, with access to more than 10,000 hectares of sparsely populated land and low air traffic.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority has approved the site for Beyond Visual Line of Sight operations, supported by advanced communications technology. In addition to flight testing, AIR-F offers research and pilot training opportunities, with facilities including accommodation, an operations room and maintenance workshops.

NACAS director Professor Hamish Campbell said AIR-F would be vital as UAV use in Australia grows dramatically over the coming decades.

“Australia is investing heavily in the development of UAVs and Advanced Air Mobility in the defence, civil and commercial sectors,” Campbell said. “However, there are limited places in Australia for manufacturers to test their emerging technologies, with long wait times and high costs at established test facilities. AIR-F is focused only on uncrewed aerial systems and offers an affordable solution to remote flight operations.”

He highlighted the Northern Territory’s conditions as a major benefit.

“From May to October, the weather is stable, with no rain and light predictable winds, allowing for very reliable flight conditions,” Campbell said. “While from November until April, the weather is challenging, featuring high rainfall and humidity – enabling flight testing under poor air density conditions.”

The facility was funded through the Australian Government’s TestLab pilot scheme, supported by the NT Investment Fund and NT Defence.

Charles Darwin University deputy vice-chancellor for research and community connection Professor Steve Rogers said AIR-F positioned the Territory as a leader in UAV technology.

“UAV technology is rapidly advancing, and AIR-F is the next step for NACAS and CDU to expand our impact in this space,” Rogers said. “Our connections with Defence and the public and private sectors, our strategic location, and our infrastructure and capabilities position AIR-F to become a critical player in the UAV market.”

NACAS, established in 2022, has already delivered research using drones and AI to detect ghost nets and to transport medical supplies, as well as pilot training for rangers such as the Anindilyakwa Land and Sea Rangers.