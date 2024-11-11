NSW’s first 3D-printed housing project commences construction

Image: Kenishirotie/stock.adobe.com

The NSW Government continues to use innovative methods to solve the housing crisis with construction now underway on the state’s first 3D-printed social housing properties in Dubbo.

The development will transform a vacant block of land into two modern two-bedroom duplexes for Aboriginal social housing tenants.

This innovative method of construction will reduce costs and cut construction time in half, delivering more homes sooner for those who need them.

“It’s very exciting that construction is now underway on the first 3D printed social housing properties in the state, and I have high hopes that this approach can be replicated at scale,” said Minister for Housing and Homelessness Rose Jackson.

“The Minns Labor Government is using out-of-the-box thinking and exploring every option to build more social and affordable homes faster, especially in our regional and remote areas where people are crying out for assistance.

“I’d like to thank the Aboriginal Housing Office, Aboriginal Sustainable Homes, Dubbo Regional Council and Contour3D for their dedication to exploring new and efficient ways of building more quality homes for those who need them.”

The success of the project will help determine whether this modern method of construction can deliver much needed social and affordable homes.

Indigenous company Aboriginal Sustainable Homes is developing the site in partnership with Contour3D and the 3D-printed houses will soon provide Aboriginal Housing Office (AHO) tenants a safe place to call home.

The printed concrete structures for the modern duplexes are due to be completed within 16 days using approximately 70 tonnes of bespoke Contourcrete, a proprietary 3D printable concrete pioneered by Contour3D.

Once the 3D-printed structure is complete, the roof structure will be installed and the internal fit out commences, with the homes expected to be ready for tenants to move in by February 2025.

3D-printing produces less waste, and the concrete mix uses eco-friendly recycled materials to produce a robust and energy efficient home with substantially reduced lifecycle maintenance costs.

The total construction time for this project is 16 weeks, while using conventional methods for a similar build could take up to 40 weeks.

With prior experience of working with the AHO, Aboriginal Sustainable Homes (ASH) was contracted to deliver the new, fast and cost-effective development in partnership with Contour3D.

The project is supported by Dubbo Regional Council, who approved the Development Application (DA) in July 2024.