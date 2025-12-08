Construction has officially begun on New South Wales’ first Hydrogen Centre of Excellence, a key NSW Government election commitment designed to build the skilled workforce needed to support the State’s growing hydrogen industry and broader shift to renewable energy firmed by gas.

Located in Glenwood, the new Centre is backed by a $25 million NSW Government investment and is expected to train and upskill around 8,250 plumbers and gasfitters in its first five years.

These trades are among those requiring new specialist skills as hydrogen systems begin to play a larger role in the energy transition.

Demand is heightened by a widespread shortage of plumbers across NSW and the country.

The construction phase will support more than 500 jobs, including over 100 apprentice positions, injecting economic activity into Western Sydney. Once complete, the facility will employ around 50 staff.

The Centre features purpose-built training spaces, including workshops and classrooms fitted with hydrogen-specific equipment such as electrolysers, gas-fitting systems and safety simulation environments.

The facilities aim to give apprentices and existing workers practical experience with technologies expected to become integral to the future energy system.

The NSW Government says the Centre will help ensure NSW retains reliable renewable power, while acknowledging hydrogen and gas will both play essential roles as coal retires. Gas will remain a key firming fuel for the grid, making workforce capability crucial.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said the project would help prepare the State for the transition ahead.

“NSW needs a skilled local workforce to support our future energy system. This Centre will help prepare the plumbers and gasfitters who will work with hydrogen as the technology develops,” he said.

“It means long-term jobs, high-quality training, and a pipeline of local workers ready to support the shift to cleaner energy.”

Minister for domestic manufacturing and government procurement Courtney Houssos said the Centre would ensure NSW workers were ready for the opportunities ahead.

“We’re delivering on our election commitment and taking action to catch up on the skills shortage we inherited from the previous Liberal-National Government,” she said.

Minister for skills, TAFE and tertiary education Steve Whan said the Centre highlighted the value of government, industry and union collaboration, while federal attorney-general and Greenway MP Michelle Rowland said Glenwood would now play a leading role in the energy transition.