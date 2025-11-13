Construction of the NSW Government’s $96 million RNA Research and Manufacturing Facility is progressing on schedule, with the state’s key sovereign RNA capability expected to come online in 2026.

Minister for innovation, science and technology Anoulack Chanthivong visited the site last week with chair of RNA Australia Kate Pounder to inspect the latest construction milestones. The facility, located at Macquarie University’s Wallumattagal Campus, will be the only site in Australia capable of producing a wide range of new and existing RNA therapeutics under one roof.

Foundations, structural works and utility connections have been completed, enabling the next phase of laboratory construction to proceed towards Therapeutic Goods Administration certification. Major equipment, including a $6 million VanRX robotic filling machine, has been installed, marking further progress.

The facility is designed to support pilot-scale development and manufacturing of diverse RNA therapeutics, positioning NSW as a national focal point for collaboration between researchers and industry. Once operational, it will be run by Aurora Biosynthetics as a hub for scientific research, innovation and job creation, supporting healthcare, biotechnology and agricultural biosecurity applications.

Minister Chanthivong said the progress reflects the government’s commitment to building sovereign capability. “I’m proud to say that this world-class facility is progressing on schedule and will be an important addition to NSW’s dynamic research and development sector. This facility will change the way NSW faces its future health challenges,” he said.

He added that the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated both the value of RNA-based treatments and the need for domestic capability. “This facility will enable NSW and Australian RNA researchers to design, test and manufacture RNA therapies locally, including vaccines and therapeutics for humans and animals.”

Minister for medical research David Harris said the project underscores the Minns Government’s dedication to research and innovation. “When it opens next year, this new facility will become the centrepiece of the growing NSW RNA ecosystem… It will drive the translation of research to commercial outcomes,” he said.

The NSW Government is investing an additional $119 million over 10 years to support research projects linked to the facility. This includes the $17.6 million NSW RNA Research and Training Network and the $6 million RNA Pipeline Grants Program, aligned with the state’s Innovation Blueprint 2035 and trade and investment strategy targets.

Kate Pounder said: “As we can see through these exciting milestones, the RNA Research and Manufacturing Facility is on-track to hit the ground running once it is complete.”