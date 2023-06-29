NSW manufacturer joins government education and skills program

Grifco, part of the Chamberlain Group, has been invited by the NSW Government to be one of the first operators to join the Pathways to Manufacturing initiative.

The Pathways to Manufacturing initiative is an education and skills-based program that aims to advance the Australian manufacturing industry and provide long-term employment opportunities for NSW students.

This pilot program will introduce high school students to essential advanced technologies in industry and teach them the skills needed to use these advanced technologies in the future workforce.

The program was recently launched at Kariong Mountains High School located in Gosford. Kariong High already has 12 students signed up for the pilot program – where the school is taking a lead on the Central Coast in this program.

Graeme Sheekey, director of operations Oceania at Chamberlain Group, recently joined Lisa Emerson MSc, the Modern Manufacturing Commissioner for NSW, and representatives from the Industry & Investment Partnerships team and the Department of Education, to officially launch the initiative at the local school.

As part of the launch of the program on the Central Coast, Lisa Emerson MSc also visited Grifco’s Gosford factory to check out where the future local workforce will have the opportunity to develop their advanced skills.

Chamberlain Group is one of the pioneering industry partners that is participating in the initiative, alongside other leading local organisations such as Sara Lee, Trendpac, Crossmuller, Elecbrakes and Central Coast Industry Connect.

“The Pathways to Manufacturing initiative is an important program that will encourage a steady pipeline of skills and talent into the NSW manufacturing industry, and help ensure ongoing manufacturing innovation,” Sheekey said.

“Chamberlain Group has joined the program as we want to support the community where we work and provide as many employment opportunities as possible to the next generation of workers.”