The New South Wales government has announced a new $20 million initiative aimed at helping startups turn scientific breakthroughs into commercial products while strengthening local manufacturing capability.

The Emerging Technologies Commercialisation Fund was unveiled by innovation, science and technology minister Anoulack Chanthivong at Sydney climate technology hub Greenhouse, alongside the announcement of grant recipients from two existing research commercialisation programs – the Biosciences Fund and the RNA Pipeline Grants program.

The new multi-year fund is designed to support companies developing high-tech systems, devices and therapeutics across a wide range of scientific disciplines. It incorporates elements of both the Biosciences Fund and the Physical Sciences Fund while expanding support to innovations that strengthen domestic manufacturing capability.

The first funding round will offer $7 million and opens at 10:00am on Friday 6 March.

Alongside the announcement, four companies were awarded grants through the $4.75 million Biosciences Fund commercialisation program.

All G is working to close the nutrition gap between cow-milk-based infant formula and human breast milk by replicating the composition and function of breast milk more closely. HydGene Renewables has developed a biocatalyst technology that converts waste biomass into green hydrogen for producing primary molecules such as ammonia and methanol without fossil fuels.

Number 8 Bio is addressing methane emissions from livestock by developing a methane inhibitor molecule delivered orally to cattle and sheep through a dissolvable cylinder that works in the stomach over four to six months. Swan Genomics has developed a DNA sequencing platform designed to be simpler and cheaper than conventional technologies while remaining scalable for use in regional hospitals, laboratories and field sites.

Two companies also received funding under the $6 million RNA Pipeline Grants program, which supports the development of RNA-based therapies and vaccines that could be manufactured at the state’s upcoming RNA Research and Manufacturing Facility.

Platypus Bio is developing ‘TRICK’ – Trigger RNA-Induced Cell Killing – an RNA therapeutic that activates only inside cancer cells carrying specific mutation signals. Vaxosome is working on a multiplexed mRNA tuberculosis vaccine designed to improve immune protection compared with current treatments.

Chanthivong said the programs demonstrate the state’s commitment to supporting innovation and research translation.

“This is an important night for NSW. We gather to celebrate globally significant innovations being developed by NSW companies, which will have tangible impacts on people around the world. Tonight’s Biosciences Fund recipients are developing unique solutions for infant formula, green hydrogen for chemical applications, livestock emissions reduction and low-cost genomic sequencing,” he said.

“Meanwhile, the RNA Pipeline Grants recipients are developing world-leading therapeutics that could save lives – a highly targeted treatment for cancer, including acute myeloid leukaemia, and an mRNA tuberculosis vaccine offering improved immune protection over current treatments.

“The RNA Pipeline Grants also serve an important role in developing RNA capabilities that will make the most of our new RNA Manufacturing Facility, which will open soon.

“I’m also excited to announce the launch of our newest program supporting innovation in NSW, the Emerging Technologies Commercialisation Fund.

“Stemming from our Innovation Blueprint, the Emerging Technologies Commercialisation Fund targets the well known ‘gap’ in the innovation pipeline: the stage where promising technologies have early evidence but still need funding and support to mature into investable, scalable solutions. The new Fund does this through repayable grants that help de risk development and accelerate commercialisation outcomes.